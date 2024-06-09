A Nigerian cleric, Sheikh Labeeb, has sparked massive reactions on social media with his recent preachings about singers Davido and Portable

While giving a lecture in Ilorin, the Muslim cleric tried to preach peace between some young cultists who are always at loggerheads

During his preaching, Sheikh Labeeb used Davido and Portable as examples of how cultists work together across fraternity lines

A popular Nigerian cleric, Sheikh Hamad Labeeb, recently revealed shocking details during a sermon about singer Davido and Portable, sparking massive reactions on social media.

The Nigerian cleric had begged cultists during a sermon in the Ilorin that they should sheath their swords and rather work together.

Muslim cleric Sheikh Labeeb reveals the cult Davido and Portable belong to. Photo credit: @davido/@portablebaeby/@sheikhhamadlabeeb

He noted that instead of fighting, they should look for ways to enrich themselves and eat from each other's tables.

It was at this point that Sheikh Labeeb spoke about Portable and Davido. He mentioned that the two singers are cultists, and instead of fighting each other, they've found a way to work together and make themselves richer.

Sheikh Labeeb reveals Davido and Portable's cults

While giving his lecture, the Muslim cleric stunned many when he revealed the different confraternities that both artists belong to.

Sheikh Labeeb revealed that Davido is an Aye while Portable is an Eiye. This revelation has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many slamming the cleric for making such a statement publicly.

This isn't the first time Sheikh Labeeb would trend for his comments about Nigerian artists. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sheikh Labeeb visited Naira Marley and Sam Larry at the homes during Ramadan earlier in 2024.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Labeeb's comment about Davido and Zazu

See some of the comments that trailed Sheikh Labeeb's revelation about Davido and Portable being cultists :

@___cityboy__:

"This Alfa sef na aiye he don fly color."

@ricch_kodak0147:

"Nothing concern men with this one if HIT sup men go deliver asap."

@official_yungmedals:

"And you call this a man of GOD?"

@_damlite:

"Al*ra no dey follow them chase clout never steeze 100% composure 100%."

@adunniade_homes_properties:

"Can you imagine, a whole alfa."

@boyzara__11:

"Secret cult no con secret again."

@billy_grammofficial:

"Waiting be Alfa own now? That one dey among the lecture them say make you preach."

@opom__1:

"Aye ni alfa Naira Marley ati Samlarry ni eiye Ju stinking Ju."

@officialmc_norkia:

"Hummm make I no talk weytin dey my mind cus if na white garment church na una go say dem suppose suspend the pastor or even ban him church."

@sir_jahgo_:

"Load dey heavy this one head."

@cro_esus:

"How e take concern una ….. until dem kill one Alfa."

Source: Legit.ng