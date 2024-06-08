The state of Enugu earlier today, June 8, 2024, knew it lost an illustrious son of his, Pa Benjamin Okoli, the father of Nigerian singer Flavour, was finally laid to rest

Clips of the different celebrities who stormed Enugu state for the burial of the Flavour's dad, Pa Okoli, have gone viral on social media

One of the clips from the burial ceremony that has stirred a lot of reactions was the moment Flavour and his colleague Odumeje were seen doing their famous dance ritual

Months after officially announcing the passing of his father, Benjamin Okoli, Nigerian singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour, finally laid him to rest.

Clips from the burial ceremony have emerged online and got people talking. One viral clip from the ceremony that has drawn a lot of attention was the moment celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest, clergyman Odumeje, and nightclub owner Obi Cubana were all seen arriving at the party.

Clips from the burial ceremony of Flavour's dad go viral. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The burial in Enugu state reportedly caused a massive traffic jam in the city centre.

Flavour and Odumeje entertain guests

Moment Flavour and Odumeje performed their trademark dance routine, another major highlight from the burial that got people talking.

Other major celebrities who attended the burial ceremony included Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra state governor.

Clips of Sandra Okagbue, one of Flavour's wives, and Anna Banner all turning up in style for their father-in-law's burial have also created a massive stir on social media.

Watch Cubana CP, Odumeje and others arrival at the burial below:

Reactions trail clips from Flavour's dad burial

Here are some of the comments from the viral clips:

@gilexmorgan:

"That hug with Obi is worth billions."

@okeke__kingsley:

"I think say Obi still dey china , omo this men no dey rest."

@director_h20:

"If no be EFCC money for don full everywhere."

@iamcro_wn:

"Forget I jealous IGBO’S they’re rich and love spending on themselves."

@philipsysl___:

"Ibos sabi spend money pass Yoruba."

@khiss_baby_official:

"Phyno no just want wahala."

@manayi.48:

"Na una dey make government think say we no dey suffer."

@popularhoodboy:

"I'm so happy to see obi cubana and CP together again."

@viva_calypso:

"Cp no small…. Your trouser big."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Igbo guys sabi this thing called doingggggs."

@khiss_baby_official:

"Wetin @obi_cubana d Always tell people anytime he hug them Baba Biko tell me small."

@realangelaokorie:

"May papa’s soul rest in peace."

@kambeaut.y:

"I don’t know if I’m the only one, but whenever I see Peter obi I’ll just be smiling."

@cynthia_kelz:

"Is that my sugar daddy, Peter Obi?"

@fassycommunications:

"My presidoo Peter Obi have added weight. Mpa nnukwu jee nke oma."

