Maureen Esisi Calls Out Ex Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Parents, Says They Are Still Technically Married
Celebrities

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Socialite Maureen Esisi has called out her ex-husband Blossom Chukwujekwu's parents in a trending video
  • Maureen Esisi shared why she remained technically married to the Nollywood star despite their separation in 2019
  • The socialite's comment in the viral video has stirred different comments as some netizens urged her to move on

Popular socialite Maureen Esisi, ex-wife of Blossom Chukwujekwu, has caused a buzz on social media after she revealed she and the Nollywood actor were still legally married.

Maureen, while speaking with TheHouseChronicles, stated that she’s still yet to sign divorce papers because her in-laws at the time begged her not to, claiming it ‘is not of the Lord.’

Maureen Esisi speaks about her marriage to Blossom Chukwuekwu
Maureen Esisi says she is yet to sign her divorce papers. Credit: @redvigour
The socialite, however, added that when Blossom told his parents of his intention to end the marriage, they supported him.

She added that they were still technically married because they never signed divorce papers.

“My separation happened way before it went public.I am not divorced, technically I am still married. When you say you are divorced it means you signed paper right?" she said.
"People say he dodged a bullet with me, but that’s extreme because if we really want to analyse things in papers I dodged a bullet,” Maureen added.

Watch video of Maureen Esisi speaking about her marriage below:

Recall that Maureen and Chukwujekwu married in 2015 but dissolved their union in 2019.

People react to Maureen Esisi's video

See some of the comments below:

tina.obiora:

"You see your inlaws, no matter how nice they treat you, when it gets down, they will support their son."

judy_no_get_peace:

"This woman has been quiet for years and has refused to talk about ds union. Now that she is speaking up, d witches in the comment section are bashing her. Especially the pick me ladies. Let her say her truth."

iamestyceo:

"No one should come for her please. She's been quiet for years, now that she is talking i guess she's healing already."

