Brickhall School in Abuja has released the autopsy report on four-year-old Miguel Ovoke, who died on school premises in April

The school had initially withheld comment on the incident to prevent the spread of misinformation

Brickhall honoured Miguel's memory by naming the early years' resource room after him and plans to support a foundation established by his parents in his name

FCT, Abuja - Brickhall School has released the findings of the autopsy report on the late Miguel Ovoke, a four-year-old pupil who passed away on Wednesday, April 24, at the school premises.

According to the school, the report confirmed that Miguel died from choking on a piece of meat in his homemade lunch.

A statement signed and released by Janet Agwu M. on behalf of the school's management said the autopsy was performed at the National Hospital in Abuja, with representatives from interested parties present.

The report further stated that Miguel's death was caused by asphyxiation due to choking on a piece of offal/meat.

The school said it had initially declined to comment on the incident until the autopsy was conducted due to misinformation circulating about the cause of death.

An act of God: Miguel Ovoke's parents react

Meanwhile, Miguel's parents have accepted the incident as "an act of God", the school said in the statement, adding that it has obtained a certified true copy of the autopsy report from the Nigeria Police.

The statement made available to Legit.ng read:

"Meanwhile, following the release of the autopsy report, which confirmed that the child choked on a piece of meat, the parents have accepted the incident as "an act of God"."

Brickhall School honours Miguel Ovoke

In memory of Miguel, Brickhall School said it has named the early years resource room after Miguel and plans to support the foundation established by his parents in his memory, The Nation also reported.

The school's management expressed condolences to Miguel's family, friends, and classmates and thanked the parents' body and the Brickhall family for their support during the trying period.

"However, while a closure is brought to this matter, late Miguel will forever remain dear to us. Thus, besides shutting down for eight days earlier to mourn late Miguel, we have equally named the early years resource room after him. We will also support the foundation, which his parents intend to establish in his memory," the statement added.

Miguel Ovoke buried

Meanwhile, Miguel was buried on Friday, May 10 at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

The counsel for the Ovoke family, Deji Adeyanju, made this known via a notice in Abuja.

“We hereby extend an open invitation to the media to attend the burial of the late Miguel Ovoke slated to be held on May 10, 2024, at the Gudu Cemetery and a joint press conference to be held by the boy’s family and the management of Brickhall School," the notice read.

