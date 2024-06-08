Oba Solomon is the latest Nigerian celebrity to appear on Isbae U's popular show

A teaser from the soon-to-be-released interview included the moment Isbae U queried Oba Solomon about his ministerial colleague

However, Oba Solomon's response to Isbae U has triggered hilarious reactions from celebrities and fans

Popular comedian and actor Isbae U recently unveiled Oba Solomon as the latest celebrity on his show.

Isbae U, who triggered reactions over his video with Yinka Ayefele in a new episode of his 'Curiosity Made Me Ask' show, asked Oba Solomon if God indeed called him to serve.

Oba Solomon's savage response to Isbae U trends. Credit: @isbae_u

A snippet from the podcast trending online saw Isbae U ask Oba Solomon whether what he does is part of his calling by God to serve or whether he is into it to make money and put food on his table.

Oba Solomon's response, however, caught many unaware.

Isbae U asked:

“Were you truly called by God, or you are just doing this to put food on your table?”

Oba Solomon responded:

“You can ask your generation.”

Watch the video of Isbae U with Oba Solomon below:

Netizens react to Isbea U's new video with Oba Solomon

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

reinedamsel:

"You don go carry the one wey pass you."

cleopatrasblog:

"Oba Solomon just followed me Ko por ke."

unofficial_dfan:

"Be like you done meet your match."

looking4khimanilyon:

"This one loud ooo bayo go collect for this episode e sure me die."

olatunde_omoakin:

"You’re using your future to play."

dollippizle:

"They say you can ask your generation @isbae_u your clap back must be strong oh, no go disappoint us today oh."

cruiseeeecity:

"Oba solomoni go use curse finish you."

therealmandykiss:

"The best replyOmgggg I love oba."

