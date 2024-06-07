Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has disturbed the internet with an adorable video of his second wife, Judy Austin and their kids

The actor took to his social media page via Instagram, where he posted a video of his second family

According to him, the video is the cutest anyone would find on the internet on Friday, June 7, 2024

The Edochie's have been found disturbing the internet after Yul shared heart-warming clips of his wife, Judy Austin, and their sons.

The couple introduced their first child, Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie, in 2022 when they declared their relation Instagram-official. This caused Yul and his first wife, May Edochie, to separate.

Video of Yul Edochie and her son's spark reactions online. Credit: @yuledochie

His second son, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, was celebrated and simultaneously unveiled on the internet on his first birthday, April 22, 2024, when he clocked one.

Judy and Yul rarely break from the trend table as they regulate and indulge social media users. The new video shows Judy walking with her sons on the street. She held both of them in both hands as they all walked.

Judy's viral clip was shared by her husband, who tagged it the cutest one on the internet for the day.

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vivianwilliams334:

"Looking at this lady, you don’t need anyone to tell you she’s a sweet soul. love her."

@zyba_consult_and_travel_:

"They look poor."

@r_jbest:

"DNA needed."

@okwuomasydney:

"Madam Judy what of your other children from the other man."

@princesshycinthaawad:

"Two adulterous children. Where are the other ones, including the pregnant one."

@theshadegroom:

"When ur heart isn't pure na so so confused state u dey..u no even no which pikin be which peepee, dress, star. Confused babymama."

@stellamaris8662:

"Cutest video y’all Are looking homeless."

Yul Edochie declares desire to have 11 Kids

Yul Edochie has disclosed his intention to have more children numbering up to eleven.

In a recent update on his page, the Nollywood actor declared that he was only starting, adding that he would reborn his late son Kambilichukwu.

Yul Edochie's post comes a few days after he unveiled his second son with actress Judy Austin.

Source: Legit.ng