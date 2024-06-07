Actor Olumide Oworu showed how beautiful love is as he expressed his gratitude to his girlfriend on her birthday

He described her as a kind lady and thanked her for being so and also lighting up his world in ways he never expected

His fans and colleagues also took time to celebrate the lady who hugged Olumide passionately in the posted picture

Nollywood actor, Olumide Oworu, is a loving man to his girlfriend and expressed how he felt about her as she marked a new age on Thursday, June 6.

Olumide Oworu sends a nice birthday message to his girlfriend. Image credit: @olumideoworu

In his birthday post, the movie star, who participated in the 2023 elections, posted a cozy picture of himself and his lady as spoke warmly about her.

He stated that she was beautiful and knew how to express kindness. Moreover, she has shown him love in ways he could not imagine. Hence, he thanked her and admitted his love for her.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing girlfriend in the world. Your kindness, beauty, and warmth light up my world in ways I never thought possible. Grateful for the gift of you. I love you, x," Olumide wrote on Instagram.

See Olumde's post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Olumide's post

Some fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actor have commented on his post. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@ene__bae:

"You think both of you are doing me abi? You’re doing yourself."

@falzthebahdguy:

"Oya now."

@emeneks:

"This one na soft-hard launch."

@jd_rav3n:

"If Olumide's girlfriend is x, find x."

@theibukunoluwa1:

"Singles never rest since 12:00 January 2024."

@omede.sandra:

"This thing you people are doing, is it approved? Did Tinubu approve it?"

@_golden_vibe_:

"It is well o. God will see single people through in Nigeria."

@futospotlight_:

"You too dey hide my sister from me? I know, she wore this clothe out today."

