Singer Portable was ecstatic as he had a good time with Afrobeats star Davido and hailed him repeatedly

Portable and his colleague had a luxurious dinner in the United States and got a gift that left him blushing

He noted that whoever would bless him would not give him unnecessary stress and his post sparked reactions from fans

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is in the news again for his generosity; this time it is toward his controversial colleague Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.

Portable and Davido met in the United States and shared moments. Image credit: @portablebaeby, @davido

The Zazoo Zehh crooner met with OBO, as Davido is fondly called, and had dinner with him in Atlanta, United States.

It was a happy moment for him as he kept hailing the Feel crooner and described him as Oriade. Excitement rented the air as Davido gifted Portable white designer shoes.

Portable held the fashion item and admitted how lovely they were and stated that they could buy a house.

His joy could not be contained as he continued praising Davido and the singer watched him graciously.

He captioned his video and pictures on Instagram:

"Akoi Grace @davido Don bless me. Who go help you no go stress you."

Watch the video and pictures below:

Peeps react to Davido and Portable's video

Some netizens have reacted to the pictures and videos of Davido and Portable. See some of the reactions below:

@isrealdmw:

"I mistakenly follow you ni?"

@easystrong1:

"You believe Davido is a humble celebrity button."

@may_may.x:

"No go abuse my fav later oooo werey."

@oxygene_bty:

"Portable will win Grammy. You heard it here first!"

@dammy__yanky:

"Who go help you no go stress you."

@yur_boyfriend:

"I just hope say you no abuse our Obo in the future."

@vicdan1el:

"When Portable say he go sing reach Miami I think say na play play oti lor zazu."

@feranmi_spiritual_empire:

"Grace wey pass ritual."

