Davido Shares Fun Moments With Portable in the US, Gifts Him Classy Shoes: "Grace Wey Pass Ritual"
- Singer Portable was ecstatic as he had a good time with Afrobeats star Davido and hailed him repeatedly
- Portable and his colleague had a luxurious dinner in the United States and got a gift that left him blushing
- He noted that whoever would bless him would not give him unnecessary stress and his post sparked reactions from fans
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is in the news again for his generosity; this time it is toward his controversial colleague Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable.
The Zazoo Zehh crooner met with OBO, as Davido is fondly called, and had dinner with him in Atlanta, United States.
It was a happy moment for him as he kept hailing the Feel crooner and described him as Oriade. Excitement rented the air as Davido gifted Portable white designer shoes.
Portable held the fashion item and admitted how lovely they were and stated that they could buy a house.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
His joy could not be contained as he continued praising Davido and the singer watched him graciously.
He captioned his video and pictures on Instagram:
"Akoi Grace @davido Don bless me. Who go help you no go stress you."
Watch the video and pictures below:
Peeps react to Davido and Portable's video
Some netizens have reacted to the pictures and videos of Davido and Portable. See some of the reactions below:
@isrealdmw:
"I mistakenly follow you ni?"
@easystrong1:
"You believe Davido is a humble celebrity button."
@may_may.x:
"No go abuse my fav later oooo werey."
@oxygene_bty:
"Portable will win Grammy. You heard it here first!"
@dammy__yanky:
"Who go help you no go stress you."
@yur_boyfriend:
"I just hope say you no abuse our Obo in the future."
@vicdan1el:
"When Portable say he go sing reach Miami I think say na play play oti lor zazu."
@feranmi_spiritual_empire:
"Grace wey pass ritual."
Portable celebrates as Davido follows him
Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable shared an appreciative video to celebrate his superstar colleague, Davido.
Portable commended the Stand Strong crooner for following him back on Instagram and used the opportunity to promote his next single.
The Zazoo crooner sang some chorus of the new single that sounded like prayer lines, and fans are already loving it ahead of its release
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng