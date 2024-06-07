Ace Nigerian singer and rapper Olamide was recently recorded cruising around Lagos with his Maybach SUV 2023 model

Olamide is quite famous for maintaining a lowkey lifestyle, leaving many in awe with his simple demeanour to life

The 2023 Maybach SUV is valued at around N250m, and that is no cheap money for any average artist to keep away from the prying eyes of the public

Nigerian rapper and Afrobeats singer Olamide Adedeji, better known simply as Olamide, recently revealed just how wealthy he is after a clip of him cruising around town with his 2023 Maybach went viral.

The Nigerian singer was recently seen on the streets of Lagos sharing a conversation with an acquaintance.

Video of Nigerian singer Olamide cruising around Lagos in his new 2023 Maybach SUV goes viral. Photo credit: @olamide/@naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

Apart from the singer's calm and friendly demeanour with the acquaintance, one major thing that stirred attention online about the viral clip was the new whip Olamide was seen driving.

Olamide steps out with his 2023 Maybach

The singer's new whip has got people talking online, with many netizens hailing Baddo's capacity to make big moves while keeping them low-key.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the viral clip, the singer was seen driving in a convoy of three cars but was in the middle with his 2023 SUV Maybach.

According to Carprices, the 2023 SUV Maybach is valued at around $170k—$215k. When $170K is converted to naira, the car is worth a whopping N250m.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Olamide's recent gesture to an overzealous fan who ran into him at a mall in Lagos.

See the viral clip below:

Comments trail Olamide's new whip

Here are some of the reactions that the viral clip stirred online:

@naijaeverything:

"Ah ah!! So Olamide even get Maybach and he’s never posted it before!!"

@sugarboi074:

"Make Baddo dey post car. No be see finish be that when no be Davido and Burna."

@oluwaseyifunmi_henry:

"There's something about men that make silent moves..."

@ayam_palesh:

"Olamide lowkey pass anybody for this industry. Olamide and Wizzy."

@citypeopletv:

"He still dey bend to reply the guy, humility too much, I love you my Badoo to the world."

@tarry_.xx:

"Ole wa lati ghetto, koni sense kodewa classy."

@iam_samadjnr:

"When olamide no be gbavido."

@nedu_autos_limited:

"Baddo most humble celeb that I know."

@afeez_co_:

"Lowkey doings."

@bad.bouybryman:

"Na only OLAMIDE get Zino Seyi wizkid and Davido fans."

@kamzo_offical1:

"Baddo na king e no Dey do OJU AIYE Anyway link on my bio to download OJU AIYE by."

@kingnitro15:

"If na your fav now e go dy back seat you see how him dy front."

Olamide Signs New Artiste, Senth

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the ace rapper as a God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist will join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the YBNL and hope to have a glittering career like their senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng