Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has stirred rumours about beef with his colleague Ademola Lookman

Boniface trended over his reactions after an interviewer referred to Lookman as his brother

The Bayer Leverkusen's star response in the video has since stirred different reactions from Nigerian football lovers

Super Eagles striker and Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is trending online over his reaction when an interviewer asked about colleague Ademola Lookman's impressive performance for Alatanta in the Europa League final.

Recall that Lookman scored a hat-trick in the final of Europa to beat Boniface’s Leverkusen.

Victor Boniface's comment about Lookman's trend. Credit: @bonifacejrn @molalookman

Source: Instagram

In a statement with Football Fan's Tribe, Boniface was asked if losing the Europa League final to Lookman, “his brother’s” side, made him have mixed feelings. Boniface responded, “Which one is my brother?”

“For we, it doesn't matter who scored us or anything. It was like an important game, to complete the treble. It's part of the game, and we lost to Atalanta; they were a really good side."

Meanwhile, Lookman and Boniface are part of the Super Eagles squad currently in camp in Uyo as they prepare for their CAF World Cup qualifiers fixture.

People react to Boniface's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

FansTribeHQ:

"Nawao... Dem no get beef na! he's just focused on his team and rightly so!"

Marcopolo7707:

"So no be him brother."

Updateboyx:

"During that match they're not brothers we go dey see after final whistle."

Akinsco_:

"They couldn’t even hug after the matches sometimes is wrong between them."

_paulodunayo:

"Lmaooo; they really do not like Lookman as we think in that squad. After that final, I was expecting them to just relate as per country mates. Una don finish match an. Lookman and Osimhen once had small beef about scoring the most or so in the Italian league."

faka_of_west419:

"The question dey somehow, it’s just like asking Foden if it’s a mixed feeling cos Mainoo scored in the FA cup final Who dey do paddy for pitch ?"

Bundesliga names Boniface Rookie of the Season

In another report, Boniface scooped the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

The announcement was made via the German league’s official X handle.

The account said Boniface was honoured with the award after making an instant impact on the Bundesliga — in which he won four Rookie of the Month trophies in a row.

Source: Legit.ng