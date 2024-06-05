“Is Osimhen Not in Camp?” Footballer Vibes to Wizkid’s Song at Nightclub Amid World Cup Qualifiers
- Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was spotted in a trending video vibing to music star Wizkid's song at a club
- The video shared by Yehmolee showed the Napoli football star and his friends singing at the top of their voices
- The video of Osimhen comes amid the Super Eagles' game against South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Nigerian footballer and Napoli star Victor Osimhen was seen singing at the top of his voice in a heartwarming video as he grooved to a song by Ayo Balogun Wizkid at a nightclub.
Osimhen was spotted having a nice time with some friends in the video shared online by popular socialite Yhemolee.
Watch video as Osimhen and friends groove to Wizkid's song
The video comes as the Super Eagles prepare for this weekend's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.
Osimhen will, however, be unavailable to play for the Super Eagles due to injury.
See a post shared by the Super Eagles about Osimhen on social media
Netizens react to Osimhen's video at a club
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
Promise30_:
"Is he not in camp?"
zenith_tm:
"Don’t joke with Wiz. “Them no dey hear your Gbedun again”
Bidal4Life:
"Diamonds no dey force itself to shine Wenna for this place we no dey force influence."
Mich__Alex:
"Wizzy baby loke loke."
Marleybanks6:
"Wait FC is celebrating his song being sung in the club?… Omo this fan base fell off bad."
badboiizzy:
"Wizkid nah baba Nla for music sht."
badbooizz:
"Shey that one na achievement?"
Astand181:
"Na your voice make dem use sing am ??"
Osimhen reveals his favourite artiste
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen left fans of music star Olamide gushing over his comment about the YBNL label boss.
Osimhen described Olamide as his favourite Nigerian artist.
The football star revealed that listening to old songs by Olamide before matches has always inspired him.
In his words:
“First of all like during my spare time after lunch we are relaxing for like two, three hours before the final meeting to get to the stadium, I listen to Olamide’s rap he’s done in recent years that is inspirational to me.
