BBNaija's Phyna's bandage outfit stirred up different comments on social media hours after she posted the photos online

Some netizens have compared the pictures to the biblical character Lazarus, who Jesus Christ resurrected

Others went on to redesign a biblical image of Jesus Christ at Lazarus's tomb with Phyna's new picture

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna's recently released bandage outfits, has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Some netizens claimed Phyna's controversial birthday resembled the biblical character Lazarus. The picture showing Phyna wrapped in pink fabric has drawn comparisons to Lazarus, who Jesus Christ resurrected the dead.

BBNaija's Phyna's edited picture trends. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Amid the reactions, some online users share edited pictures of biblical scenes with a picture of the hype woman.

Popular writer Solomon Buchi, in a reaction to Phyna's bandage outfit, wrote:

"Jesus called in a loud voice: “Phyna, come out!”

Below is a viral picture of the edited biblical scene of Phyna trending online

Read more reactions to Phyna's bandage outfit below:

Fay_FayLp:

"And Phyna came out, her hands and feet wrapped with strips of linen, and a cloth around her face. Jesus said to them, “Take off the grave clothes and let her go.”John 11:44 NIV Phyna be free in Jesus name Amen."

UchayOkolee:

"And she came forth wrapped around in a pink Egyptian mummy piece."

jt_alabi:

"And you think this post doesn't look blaspheme?"

tolu_obajimi:=

"I literally said 'Lazarus, come forth' when I first saw this picture."

Onyedikachi___:

"This one no fit come out ooo with that her yansh wey be like lasu baddy leg e go hang for door step."

Jumokearewa:

"Exactly my thought when i saw the picture ..i can’t unsee my Bible story book picture."

Source: Legit.ng