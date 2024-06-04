The internet has not caught a break from former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna since she left the house years ago

The social media personality has a way of staying relevant and has done it again after surfacing online with a pink bandage dress

The reality TV star, who marked her birthday on June 2, 2024, has got her fans admiring her dress as it suited her perfectly

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor is one of the few BBNaija housemates who have remained in the news since the show's end.

Whether it is a celebration of success or an online brouhaha, you will definitely find Phyna at the forefront of things; this time, it's in fashion.

Former BBNaija winner Phyna stuns in new pictures. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Nigerian actress and reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has shocked her fans after sharing an image of herself in a pink bandage dress.

Phyna makes fashion statement in pink dress

The hype woman turned actress could not get her fans to stop complimenting and drooling over her dress by a Lagos designer CEO Luminee.

Phyna's dress was made of a mesh pink fabric, perfectly wrapped around her body to flatter her figure. The creative effort resulted in a spectacular body-hugging fit that earned her envy from many.

See Phyna's dress here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna claimed to have paved the way for many young ladies. According to her, many young ladies followed her footsteps in hyping their business after she won the show in 2022.

Netizens compliment Phna's dress

Legit.ng put some reactions together below:

@janemena:

"It’s really a wrap. Plus This color suits you so well. I go use sky blue for my recreation."

@chizzyofficial__1:

"Phyna, phyna, phyna."

@sirkess_official:

"Back to back."

@wild_yet_calm:

"Phyna!!!!!! You’re so unusual! I love it!!!!!!"

@joyous_samm:

"It's indeed a wrap. We wrapped it well with a wrap."

@becoming_doreen:

"Sending big message, God will heal u my queen, happy birthday."

@iam__nancylicious:

"That street girl that ate it more than the so called classic."

BBNaija's Phyna Claps Back at IIebaye, Khosi

BBN Phyna is happy that her colleagues from the Big Brother Naija reality show got their prize money, and she asked them to take a chill pill.

After mentioning her case, she noted that they had suddenly remembered their alert screenshots and IG live video.

The reality star also emphasized that as a child from a poor background, she still needs her money and all the other prizes she won from the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng