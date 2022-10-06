BBNaija Level Up star Phyna has got many Nigerians buzzing on social media over her hyping talent

At a recently held BBNaija Prize Redemption event, Phyna handled the microphone and dazzled the guests with her skills

The videos from the occasion went viral on social media as a number of netizens shared their thoughts

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, recently left fans feeling like she truly deserved the prize money after videos of her went viral on social media.

The 25-year-old star got a number of people talking about her skills as a hypewoman after she handled the microphone at an event.

Phyna took to the stage at the BBNaija Prize Redemption event and made sure to hype her fellow Level Up stars and other guests present.

BBNaija's Phyna shows of hype woman skills in trending video. Photos: @usuaualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna confidently handled the microphone and got the audience cheering for her as she hyped them. See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Phyna showing off her hype woman skills

It didn't take long for Phyna’s hyping videos to go viral on social media and it appeared to impress a number of netizens. Read some of their comments below:

toyosi_tijani:

"See me blushing here as a proud Fan ."

liz_osi:

"See winnershame to bad mouthers who dey....see talent."

hauwaciousby:

"See me smiling like mumu my phyna baby."

just_damilolar:

"See as I Dey shine teeth "

faithee_leo:

"The street made a Queen bro ."

liz_adesuwa:

"Live your life to the fullest.. Anything that gives u joy do it . The fact you won shouldn't be a barrier."

igweijeomamirabel:

"Phyna is good.....greatness awaits you queen phyna."

ntombigazi:

"Enjoy your life baby girl Who deeeyyyyyyyyy broo❤️❤️"

rosahipsy_xx:

"She is too good in her hyping"

evegold_jewelries:

"Am so proud of this my fave❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sinach_gold:

'We got a whole different winner this time . I’m glad I contributed to it That’s what we’ve been looking for. Not when they win they’ll be all busy. Phyna with the back to back energy and vibes "

_5th_grader:

"No! Phyna is a different winner. She’s not the regular type of winner. The first of her kind"

pyt__chrisx:

"A unique winner indeed❤️she changed the narrative completely, she gave the vibes she gave in the house, she didn’t change herself to suit the title of winner of bbn classy lady. My winner with the realest vibe❤️."

Bryann's sister reacts to Phyna's win

BBNaija Level Up first runner up, Bryann’s sister, Dumebi, took to social media to react after her brother failed to win the reality show.

Shortly after Phyna was announced as the BBNaija Level Up winner, Dumebi took to social media to share her thoughts.

On her Instagram story, the young lady shared a post where she expressed her displeasure at the result. According to her, Nigerians can never be straightforward.

