A video of a Beninese standup singer, Ahovi Houessou doing a rendition of the Afrobeats hit track Lonely At The Top by Asake has gone viral

In the viral clip, Ahovi Houessou was seen at a party delivering a gem of a performance to the guests at the event

Reactions have trailed the viral clip, with Nigerians calling the attention of Afrobeats artist Asake to see what the Beninese singer had turned his song into

They say music is a global language with no barriers. A recent clip of a Beninese singer identified as Ahovi Houessou and his orchestra performing a Nigerian song in Cotonou reaffirms this earlier quote.

The trending clips stirred reactions online, especially across the Nigerian social media space, because of the song Ahovi, performed at a party in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Video of a Beninese singer transforming Asake's song into a French hit track goes viral. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@damiadenuga

Ahovi Houessou and Orchestra have been trending across multiple social media platforms after clips of him doing a French rendition of Asake's Lonely At the Top went viral.

Watch Ahovi's performance that got people talking below:

Reactions trail Houessou's performance of Asake's song

The Beninese standup singer's performance has sparked a massive reaction across Nigerian social media.

Amid the bragging thoughts that crossed the minds of many Nigerians, some couldn't help but call for Asake's attention to see how his songs have become a globally uniting tool.

Lately, the Nigerian singer Asake has been away from social media. A Nigerian clergyman recently shared a prophecy about Asake on social media that got people talking.

He noted that the singer would leave music before the end of 2024 to become a pastor.

See some of the reactions that trailed Ahovi Houessou's video below:

@_Tri_stan:

"Na egun ppl be that… na so dem dey dance."

@digitalaom:

"Asake will be happy wherever he is now."

@deslilym:

"He sang it well."

@_Tri_stan:

"Oboki too dey do cover."

@salakokarzim:

"Funny thing is that, many of his fans would think he is the original composer of the lyrics, just like we thought asake composed the entire lyrics oo."

@IamDONAVE:

"Wow!!!! Good Song Dey make sense; whichever way you wanna edit am."

@FranckGullit:

"Brilliant performance."

@JubrilZakariyau:

"Now, this is FAME."

@iamchrisani:

"I am enjoying this. Omo, nothing anybody wan follow me talk, this is the song of the Decade."

@ToniTonero07:

"As much as I'm happy hearing them sing Asake.. Pls listening to the sounds and system of beats at which they use to sing the song..Ee ma worry ee ma jo fuji extravaganza..."

@Homiebishop:

"Asake dey learn work for here."

@damilol18966133:

"I too love Yorubas in Benin."

@Hardeydunni:

"This are my mum's people oo the Ajashe pokipoki from Benin rep. Wel done."

