Popular Nigerian rapper Falz spoke on the incredible influence of the 2023 presidential elections on Nigerian youths

Falz, in a viral video, mentioned that Nigerians needed to educate themselves and accommodate improvement in how they relate to their fellow citizens

The activist went on to urge his countrymen to remain relentless in their pursuit of a great nation and encouraged them to come out and vote in the state elections

Nigerian rapper Falz has expressed his astonishment at the influence of the 2023 presidential elections on Nigerian youths.

The entertainer, who has been actively involved in the rapport between the government and youths, stated that he had never envisioned a day when everyone, including the young and the old, would be actively involved in politics.

Pictures of Nigerian rapper Falz Credit: @falz

Source: Instagram

Falz urged Nigerians to come out massively, as they did during the presidential election, for the upcoming gubernatorial polls this March.

He also educated Nigerians on the effects of tribalism, bigotry, and letting religion divide them as a people.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Falz’s post

ekwitous:

"Falz I LOVE YOU! Na man you be."

_sheis.lola:

"Falz and mr macaroni supposed be the youth leader assuming nah village we they ."

phabulousthreads_:

"So tey we no remember say Big brother titians dey house. I am so proud of us honestly."

vendorsinlagosng:

"Dear Falz, anytime you want to contest for governorship, just let us know. The way we will thumbprint on that ballot paper eh? You’ll feel it in your spine."

blemiviv_skincare;

"I shock my ownself boss lady crying cos of election ahhh them do us strong thing but GOD DEY!!!"

eyilade_salami_:

"It’s funny how they said this election had the l”owest turnout in the history of Nigerian elections”. Like how?"

Falz reacts after reports of him being attacked

Popular rapper Falz was reportedly attacked at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos state, where he had gone to cast his vote.

The report went viral on social media and sparked reactions from netizens, who expressed displeasure.

Falz revealed he was fine and had gotten his phone back. He added that he was yet to vote.

Source: Legit.ng