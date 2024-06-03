Highly renowned brand influencer and content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has expressed his displeasure over the increased rate of marriage

According to a post he made on his social media page, he angrily asked if there was a rule against being single

He further asked if the last person to get married would be labeled a fool, as he could not comprehend how people get hitched so fast

European Union Ambassador Enioluwa Adeoluwa angrily reflected his displeasure at the rising rate of weddings in the society.

The content creator, rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, said he had been tormented enough by married couples.

Enioluwa has expressed anger over the frequency of marriages in Nigeria. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

In his remark, he noted that people complain about the economy's difficulties but would not stop getting married every week.

The creator further quizzed whether there has been a rule tagging the last person to get married as a fool.

Enioluwa plans to get married this year

While emotionally ranting, Enioluwa hinted to his fans about his desire to get married this year. He noted that since everyone else was doing so, he might as well join the bandwagon.

Watch Enioluwa's rant below:

Recall that Enioluwa recently shared the number of states he and his bestie, Priscy, have been to. The duo has visited Qatar, France, South Africa, Brazzaville, and the UK. He revealed that there are many more visits to go.

Reactions trail Enioluwa's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@k8henshaw:

"I have contacted a manufacturer for your asoebi. Watch this space. Dazzall."

@teminikan__:

"Na your age my dear …e don reach your age group turn na why."

@iamcattylopez:

"Abeg stop shouting."

@officialsaskay:

"I said yes. You should’ve said no now."

@ini_cash:

"It’s like the theme of the year is “No sleep for the singles” because who did we offend??"

@yofavhairplug:

"I said yes to my best friend” Mtchew, you should have married enemy from your fathers house."

Enioluwa Surprises Priscy Ojo With Zanzibar Trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa Adeoluwa recently went all out to celebrate his friend's birthday and Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy.

Priscy turned 23 on March 13, 2024, and Enioluwa showered her with mouth-watering luxury gifts

The sweet moment was captured on video for netizens to see, and many of them started to wish Eni and Priscy a happy married life.

Source: Legit.ng