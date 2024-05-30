A video of Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, recently emerged online, and the actress's current condition caught many by surprise

In the viral clip, the Nollywood actress was seen heavily pregnant with her second child for controversial musician Portable

The clip left many stunned, considering that the couple recently had fallen out publicly where Portable slammed Ashabi Simple for not coming to see him when he was arrested

Amid the confrontation between singer Habeeb Okikiola and his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, a recent report about them expecting their second child together has leaked online.

A video of Ashabi Simple jumping a bike despite being heavily pregnant has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Pregnant video of Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, leaks online. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@ashabisimple_01/@gistloverblog_mediaoutlet

Source: Instagram

The clip is coming weeks after Portable was arrested for an N14m car debt. Legit.ng recalls reporting that after the arrest, the singer took to social media to call out Ashabi Simple.

Portable slammed Ashabi for not visiting him while he was in detention. However, the new report about Ashabi's pregnancy has stirred up a new narrative among netizens.

Check the post below to see the viral video of pregnant Ashabi:

Fans react to pregnant video of Ashabi Simple

After the popular gossip blog Gistlover reported about Ashabi Simple's pregnancy, Legit.ng tried to gauge netizens' emotions as they reacted to the news.

Some slammed Ashabi Simple for getting pregnant for the second time for the singer, while others noted that this was the reason the actress couldn't visit him while he was in detention.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral pregnant video of Ashabi Simple:

@meaningful.pisces:

"Second child and not even a bicycle , why is gender this da!ft? You preggo for a second time and this dude places no value on you, just look at how’s she’s dressed n jumping bike… Ashabi you can do better naw."

@l.tobiloba:

"See her wig like Bianca wooden sponge. Portable elepon trenches."

@jaylodolls:

"Ko ye mi o. I thought she is in QATAR?"

@mamachina_academy:

"Ninu rogbodiyan portable feso wole."

@hey___meeyah:

"She is truly pregnant o. This clothes was posted on her page few ago before she flew out."

@spiffybeautyworld:

"She Dey vacation nah… I don’t think she is pregnant… wo make she born one place jare… no be good thing make pikin Dey bear different surname… and lastly don’t forget she is an actress, she might be on set."

@arikeeee_:

"This better be an old video coz this girl no suppose mumu two times."

@sleektee:

"But why did she spread her leg like that."

@arikeeee_:

"Ashabi is really not love from home person wey suppose face her career jeje omoh the whole Sisterhood is so disappointed in you."

@omobhola_19:

"Second child ke I thought she’s in Qatar."

@cuisinebyhg:

"I thought someone commented in the last post that she’s in Qatar. Eleyii jina si Qatar, Osumo iya ati ise."

@mumbeauty_cr8tz:

"What's the essence of marrying someone lyk portable and you are still boarding okada and living in trenches?"

Ashabi celebrates as Portable brings her gifts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple showed off luxury items her husband Portable bought for her birthday.

The mother of one, who graduated in 2023, marked her birthday on Wednesday, January 11, and Portable was the first person to wish her well.

She said she was not her husband's favourite, but he still showed up for her. Ashabi displayed the luxury items her husband gave her, including sneakers, a laptop, a bag, a new phone, and others.

Source: Legit.ng