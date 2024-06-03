Nigerian singer Patoranking recently trended online as clips of him celebrating his latest feat on earth surfaced on social media

The Nigerian singer, who has been away from the music scene for a while now, recently took to his social media handle to reveal he has been in school studying for a degree

In his latest post, Patoranking celebrated bagging a BEMS from Harvard University as he declared himself an alumnus of the prestigious institution

Nigerian singer and vocalist Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking, recently stunned many of his fans on social media with an announcement he posted online.

The singer, who had taken a break from the music scene, seems set to finally return as he rounds up his diploma studies in America.

Nigerian singer Patoranking recently celebrated an educational feat as he bagged a degree from Harvard University. Photo credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

A post shared online by Patoranking, in which he revealed that he recently earned a degree from Harvard University in the US, has gone viral.

What did Patoranking study at Harvard?

The Nigerian singer shared that he is one of the graduating students for the 2024 BEMS class.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Patoranking and 35 others who graduated from the 2024 class now have degrees in Business, Entertainment, Media, and Sports.

The reggae singer celebrated himself with a caption that reads:

"Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus ❤️ God runs this Show…Thank You @anitaelberse."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Patoranking made history as one of the first Afrobeats artists to perform at the World Cup. The 34-year-old singer is regarded as one of Nigeria's most underrated singers.

See Patoranking's post below:

Netizens react as Patoranking bags a degree

Here are some of the comments that trailed Patoranking's post:

@obi_cubana:

"Congratulations World Best."

@yemialade:

"Leggo senior Man."

@lisaquama:

"I want to be like you when I grow up."

@vanityaffaironline:

"Yasssssssssssss congratulations baby boy!!!"

@obialorj:

"Congratulations, my brother, my friend..God did this."

@spyro__official:

"Loud love eeet."

@neo_akpofure:

"Prada You OG."

@ike_cubana:

"Congratulations, World Best....Knowledge is power."

Patoranking's daughter speak French in video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Patoranking's daughters Wilmer and Welda, caught the attention of Nigerians with a viral video of them speaking French.

In the viral clip, the singer's first daughter Wilmer introduced herself in French and was joined shortly after by her young sister, who, according to them, is two years old.

The toddler also introduced herself in French, and the woman behind the camera urged Wilmer to translate what she and her sister had just said into English.

Source: Legit.ng