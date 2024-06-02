Singer Tems has shared her experiences with men and how some people try to bully her because of how she talks

She noted that some men are not willing to go through the process of love as they just want to sleep with her

The Essence crooner noted that she gives them a worthy response, and some of her female fans agreed with her

Grammy Award-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has opened up about the kind of men who approach her and how she handles them.

Tems wears outfits that make her look gorgeous. Image credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

While speaking in the teaser of the upcoming episode of Flow with Korty, she noted that some men don't have an agenda aside from wanting to penetrate.

The Essence crooner responded to how she handles bullies, stating that they often ask her why she talks slowly and demand that she speak like one who is alive.

According to Tems, she usually asks them if they are crazy because their questions upset her. The beautiful songstress laughed while responding to some other questions during the conversation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Tem's video

Some netizens have shared their takes on what Tems said about men and bullies. See some of the reactions below:

@welcome_to_splendour:

"Make she talk fast ke? Wetin go con do her steeze?"

@z.enza_

"‘Why are you talking so slow’ ‘Talk like you’re alive’. This is so relatable."

@p4u14__:

"YouTube was getting boring… but Korty is back."

@__iremide:

"Give me the barber chair."

@tobeszn:

"I’m up like mad."

@goyo:

"Sis, she is a Queen."

@_derra.c:

"Her laugh>>>."

@iamchristianabalogun:

"She said it. Lol “there’s no agenda."

@just_abiola:

"Back like you never left Korty for a reason."

@tambari._:

"They can never make me hate you."

Man exclaims as Tems turns backside

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tems was at the Billboard Women in Music event, and snaps of her went viral online.

Videos captured the Essence crooner taking photos on the red carpet and having photographers and other onlookers drooling over her.

However, Tems’ backside caused some commotion on the red carpet when she turned around.

Tems accepts Billboard's award

Tems accepted Billboard's Women in Music Breakthrough Award with an inspiring speech.

The Nigerian singer noted that she had written a speech, but she had forgotten it, and she went ahead to share the lessons she learnt from her mum.

She noted that no matter what one was going through, one should always be encouraged to push on till their needs were met.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng