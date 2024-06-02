Yhemo Lee has won N15 million after stalking N5 million in the Real Madrid match against Dortmund at the UEFA Champion League

Real Madrid had participated in the UEFA Champion League, which took place on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London

Fans took to the comments section to react to his win and the amount of money he has on the betting app

Night-life enthusiast, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemo Lee has generated massive reactions after the amount he won and has on Bet9ja surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Real Madrid won against Dormund at the UEFA Champion League on June 1, 2024.

The social media influencer, had stalked N5 million in the match, and he won N15 million after his team, Real Madrid, won the match.

Yhemo Lee wins big on betting app after Real Madrid's victory. Photo credit @yhemo_lee

Yhemo Lee balance on Bet9ja

In the post which was sighted by Legit.ng, the actor, who called out his debtor recently had above N33 million on the betting app.

In the caption of the post, Yhemo Lee said he will enjoy himself after seeing what he won on the app.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post of what Yhemo Lee has on the betting app. Here are some of the comments below:

@gist_connect:

"If you come across this post, may you have every reason to smile at the end of the day."

@nuel_094:

"Olofar ooo, gba mio jeun mo I don Dey think about money again."

@brain.leleyi:

"Available balance 33m."

@ademola_sh0:

"You get mind."

@millsruns:

"10meter richer no be lie."

@bet9ja_vipsiddswinnigs:

"Only Legends can relates with the Options Handicap 1-0

@iamoforskid_:

"33m for account for betting is wild."

@man_like_ajeh:

"Omo 33.2m another person life saving inside Bet9ja."

@otunba_versace:

"33m for betting wallet! Imagine how much go day azza."

@kanayoung_bl:

"Bet Are For The Richies."

Soso Soberekon wins N8.6bet

Legit.ng had reported that Soberekon joined the league of fans celebrating Real Madrid's win on June 1, 2024.

The businessman won N6.6m bet from the UCL final.

He shared screen spots of his bet on his page to flaunt how much richer he was.

