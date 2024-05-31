Nigerian show promoter and social media personality Sam Larry has got people talking online as he continues his recent charity works across Lagos

Weeks after Sam Larry was seen at a mosque giving out food items and money to some less privileged within his community, he has now taken his philanthropic works to schools

A recent video of the show promoter visiting a primary school and giving out school bags and other necessities for basic education has sparked massive reactions online

Nigerian show promoter, brand influencer, and artist manager Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, has been under the radar of many netizens since 2023 after he was fingered and alleged to have had a hand in the death of late singer Mohbad.

Even though the court acquitted Sam Larry of all the charges against him, he has constantly been the target of criticism from netizens.

Show promoter Sam Larry continues his philanthropic works as he visits a primary school to give the kids gifts. Photo credit: @samlarry/@insiderhint

Lately, the show promoter has been doing a lot of charity work within his community.

A recent video of him visiting a primary school to give kids school bags, books, and other necessities for basic education has gone viral on social media.

Weeks before his visit to the primary school, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sam Larry visited a mosque with Naira Marley and gifted some less privileged persons food items and cash after Friday's Ju'mat service.

Watch the video of Sam Larry visiting the primary school below:

Reactions trail Sam Larry's visit to primary school

Although the show promoter seems to have embarked on many charity projects lately, the public's opinion of him doesn't seem to have changed.

A look at the comments section of Sam Larry's social media page will give you a clue about what many people think of him.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Sam Larry's recent visit to a primary school:

@brilliant_nelson:

"Make them count those children before he leaves o."

@nchang_delphine:

"The world isn't forgiving him for bullying so soon!! A human life was lost, not that of a goat!!"

@habbysolah__:

"Oninu ire oniwa ika."

@triplemidefabricsandmore:

"Sakamanje trying so hardly….o ti late."

@sapioka_aries:

"Baba oniwa tutu bi asarailu."

@0405d____:

"Oninu ire, ore ara ilu, afenifere, baba daada."

@qzola_yoghurts_parfaits:

"Show who say na change person? Everybody de owe death sha."

@jossie_chuchu:

"Na You sabi; he that kill by the sword shall die by it."

@lakesidep007:

"May God never forgive you apaniyan omo werey."

@juelsafterdark:

"If he like make he even share school gan gan, that one concern am."

@jananasauce:

"Make him come unilag dem wan follow am word."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up about Sam Larry during a chat on Echoroom.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person and does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother.

However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

