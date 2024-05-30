Nigerian actor and comedian Brainjotter, whose real name is Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, has won the hearts of Nigerians

The comedian recently held his Outside the Box Abuja 2024 show, which had many of his fans in attendance

The most significant moment was when he changed the life of a physically challenged woman who attended his show

Nigerians have heaped praises and prayers on Instagram comedian and content creator Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, better known as Brainjotter.

The comedian had his show in Abuja on May 25, 2024, which became a life-changing day for one of his attendees.

Emotions rose as Brainjotter rallied millions for physically challenged women. Credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Brainjotter spotted a physically challenged woman and asked that she be brought up on stage. He then declared an open charity for her, instantly transforming the woman's life.

How much did Brainjotter raise for disabled lady?

After Brainjotter helped the woman on stage, he gave her a comfortable chair. He demanded that his associates and friends make several donations for her, amounting to about N10 million.

The woman was seen tearing up and wiping her face with a handkerchief. It was such a tearful moment as the crowd roared excitedly and heaped prayers on the comedian.

Watch the emotional moment below:

Reactions trail Brainjotter's viral video

The video has attracted reactions from many social media users, who have shared their hot takes on the heartwarming moment. See some reactions below:

@duchessbibi:

"This is God using Brain jotter to change someone's life."

@mayagold62:

"May GOD continue to bless all the givers in the house."

@diamond_charis2:

"Tears of joy."

@ughaezehappiness25gamil:

"God bless everyone that put a smile in that Lady face."

@d_angel_ent:

"Abuja will never forget."

@d_angel_ent:

"God bless everyone that gave."

@sexylolo2015:

"GOD bless you brainjotter for being an instrument for God to use."

Brainjotter speaks about disabled boy

Skit maker Brainjotter was recently in the news after a video of him trying to help a young disabled girl took a wild twist.

The story became so big at the time that popular Afrobeats star Davido and even the governor of Osun State got involved.

Brainjotter chatted with Legit.ng and shared his thoughts about the entire debacle and why he doesn't feel hurt that Eniola scammed him.

