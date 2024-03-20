Temi Otedola has marked her 28th birthday and shared lovely pictures she took on her special day with some quotes as her caption

She said that she just realized how 20's open people's eyes to how to navigate the rest of one's life and shape people's character

The actress added that she is now wiser and grateful to see another year around the people she loves

Temi Otedola, the actress daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has marked her 28th birthday in style with lovely pictures she shared on social media.

Her father had earlier celebrated his daughter as he called her his baby angel with lovely pictures posted on social media.

Also marking her big day, Temi shared some of the lessons she had learned in life. She noted that she just realised that 20's is the time when people's eyes are usually opened and it also shapes people's characters.

Temi Otedola marks birthday. Photo credit @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi says she is wiser

The actress who is married to Mr Eazi also noted that she is now a little bit wiser and she is grateful to see another year.

She also stated that she has spent her day among the people who love her. In the picture collage she shared, she was by the poolside walking.

Temi also shared a picture of the place where she was logged for her birthday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Temi Otedola. Here are some of the comments below:

@fadeogunro:

"Happy Birthday my darling OTT. Wishing you more grace, blessings and answered prayers."

@umbeye:

"Happy birthday mama."

@prettyicecxndy:

"My Birthday 6 days ago. Happy birthday to us still same month."

@oloriadeee:

"Happy Birthday sweetest Temi."

@vicberyi:

"Happiest birthday babyyy."

@zebbie_braimoh:

"Happy birthday."

@erezi.adogbeji:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

@darlex.1:

"Happy birthday love."

@vicberyl:

"This would be your best year yet."

@mowe_lo_la:

"Happy birthday my queen."

Temi Otedola speaks about 2024

Legit.ng had reported that Temi had shared her plans for 2024.

The lifestyle influencer declared her interest in taking over and ensuring that the year was hers.

Her statement was affirmative as her fans took to the comment section to react to it.

