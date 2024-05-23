Nigerian skit maker Lord Lamba buzzed the internet following his absence from the first court case over his child's custody

Recall that the content creator announced publicly that he had a daughter with BBNaija Queen Mercy during the time she announced her engagement to her husband David

Reports making the rounds stated that while Queen was in court, Lamba's attorney sent a message claiming that she didn't know why her client was absent

Nigerian skitmaker Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, aka Lord Lamba, has repeatedly failed to appear in court over the custody of his daughter with ex-BBNaija housemate Queen Mercy.

Following Queen's engagement and later marriage to her husband, David, the content creator filed a legal case against the reality TV star to obtain full custody of their child, Princess Keilah, who is barely two years old.

According to Instablog, on Thursday, May 23, a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos State, postponed the hearing in the child custody matter involving Queen and Lamba until July 18, 2024.

This resulted from Lamba's absence in court. It was discovered that his attorney, who was also absent, had sent a delegate to notify the court that she was unaware of the reason for her client's absence.

Lord Lamba spurs reactions online

Netizens were unimpressed by Lamba's absence from court, as they pointed out that he was not serious about having custody of his child.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tommiwah1:

"He's not ready to be a responsible father. He's just pained Queen move on."

kpumpin0007:

"Baba wey still dey street. Better just give the woman the custody and dey do normal. You think it’s easy to raise kids with your type of lifestyle."

wendy_okorie:

"He just used the child to chase clout button>>>>>>"

onyechechukwuu:

"Whoever advising Lamba should stop and ask him to drop the case. That’s a girl child they need their mother more than they need food. They can arrange a visit term. Whenever he needs her presence. He can’t take care of that child like her mother abeg."

iamprettyprech:

"He can’t even pretend to be a responsible dad for once how can you be fighting for custody and not be available in court?."

seyishay:

"He’s not interested in that child. Child that he didn’t claim and abandoned for over a year? He just wanted to chase clout."

Queen's hubby speaks about Lord Lamba's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen’s husband, Deji, opened up about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video from their court wedding, Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

He disclosed that they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

