Nigerian singer Portable’s wife, Bewaji, has now opened her supermarket to the joy of fans on social media

In a video making the rounds, the music star’s partner was seen dancing in her store which was named after her

The viral video sparked a series of reactions from netizens with some wondering if Portable would be pleased with it

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi Oluwaferanmi is once again in the news after sharing a new milestone on social media.

In a new development, the music star’s wife showcased that she had opened a supermarket in her name.

Video of Portable's wife flaunting new supermarket named after her trends. Photos: @portablebaeby, @insiderhint

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @insiderhint and spotted by Legit.ng, Bewaji was seen happily dancing inside her fully stocked supermarket.

The video later showed the billboard that was placed outside Bewaji’s new store with the name ‘Omobewaji Superstores’ boldly written on it.

Netizens react as Bewaji names new supermarket after herself

The video of Portable’s wife dancing inside her supermarket that was named after her drew a series of reactions from netizens. Recall that only weeks ago, the music star had dragged his wife and claimed she was nothing without him after she shared a post online saying she was the ‘Queen of Herself’.

Read what some netizens had to say about Bewaji's supermarket below:

