Speed Darlington's new song Baby Oil has been gaining attention amid his fight with his international colleague Burna Boy

Amid the success that trailed diss song, Speed Darlington, in a recent video, expressed regret for wasting his energy on Davido

Unlike Burna Boy, the DMW label boss refused to give Speed Darlington attention despite coming for him repeatedly online

Nigerian rapper and social media commentator Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington aka Akpi, in a video, observed a moment of self-reflection

Speed Darling, who recently released the music video of his diss track, "Baby Oil," which he directed at Burna Boy, expressed regret for wasting his energy dragging Davido repeatedly on social media.

Speed Darlington wished he had focused his energy on Burna Boy. Credit: davido/speedarlingtontv/burnaboygram

The singer suggested it would have been much better if he focused on Burna Boy.

“Davido go dey mind him business, I go dey look for him trouble. All that energy I wasted on Davido, I should’ve channeled it on Burna Boy," Speed Darlington said in a video he shared on TikTok.

Watch Speed Darlington's video below:

Unlike Burna Boy, who got Speed Darlington arrested over his unpleasant comment, Davido chose to turn deaf ears on the rapper and has never responded to his call-outs on social media.

People react to Speed Darlington's comment

Read some of the reactions below:

Party with Oshowaya:

"BURNABOY will be like “what have I gotten my self into”

Kole:

"Na why I love you as a 30bg."

Mauriz:

"you don use Burna hit jackpot."

nnennamusik_

"So Akpi just dey chase Clout."

chukwuebuka:

"so you internationally dey find trouble."

JEFFKENNEDY:

"My friend go think and release better hit upgrade yourself.."

opike:

"akpi don use burna boy trend like mad."

lokochino1:

"akpi is toying with all the big celebs in Nigeria. this guy is just too much."

Mani:

"The oldest upcoming musician award should be given to this guy."

Speed Darlington returns online

In other news, Speed Darlington returned to social media a week after he regained his freedom to continue dragging Burna Boy.

Akpi accused Burna Boy of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the singer.

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said.

