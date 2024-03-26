Former BBNaija housemate, Chizzy Francis, is now a father to the joy of his numerous fans

The reality show star took to his official Twitter page to share the announcement with his followers

According to Chizzy, he had asked God for a baby girl but he was blessed with a son instead

BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy Francis, has now welcomed his first child to the joy of his many fans.

On March 26, 2024, the reality show star took to his official X page to share the good news with Nigerians.

Fans celebrate as Chizzy becomes a father. Photo: @chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

Recall that Chizzy got traditionally married to his partner in November 2023 and videos from their special occasion made the rounds online.

In a new social media post, the BBNaija star revealed to fans that he had welcomed a baby boy with his wife even though he prayed to God for a girl.

He wrote:

“I asked God for a princess but He gave me an heir to the throne.”

See his tweet below:

Fans celebrate as Chizzy welcomes first child

Shortly after Chizzy announced the birth of his first child on social media, many fans took to his comment section to react. A number of them celebrated with him. Read some of their comments below:

Kester congratulated Chizzy over his heir:

Big Feyi had this to say:

Brown Shuga called Chizzy her fave:

Helen congratulated the latest daddy:

Beebah said prayers for the newborn:

Aunty Kate expressed joy over the news:

Aunty Fresh had this to say:

Mujidat assured Chizzy that he will still have a daughter:

