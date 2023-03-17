Marlian singer Zinoleesky has shared pictures of him at Arsenal football club's Emirates Stadium in North London

The singer also shared a clip of him watching the Gunners' match against Sporting in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday, March 16

Zinoleesky’s pictures at Emirate have stirred reactions from some football lovers as some blamed him for Arsensal’s defeat

Nigerian music youngster and Marlian act Zinoleesky recently took to his Instagram page to share pictures of him at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The singer, who also shared a short clip of him in the spectators’ stands via his Instastory, seems disappointed at Arsenal’s defeat to Sporting in the Europa League as he looked gloomy in the pictures he shared.

Arsenal kicked out of the UEFA Europa League.

Source: Instagram

See the pictures he shared below:

Arsenal were kicked out of the Europa League tournament in a 4-3 penalty shootout vs Sporting.

Netizens react to Zinoleesky’s picture at Emirate Stadium

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the singer’s pictures as some of his followers blamed him for Arsenal’s defeat. See some of the comments below:

doski_badman

"We don loose today wey u go watch our match o."

olamidebadonews:

"Arsenal is out of Europa league o."

berryola_:

"Just wondering don’t you smile ."

kbboy21:

"You don comot from Europa league."

raphael78___:

"You go watch ball , arsenal lose ."

marley_jnr23:

"Joor baami fun coach wan ni knock…them don spoil my ticket."

dj_m1ckyfr0sh:

"Gunners yin tii gone out of Europa league ."

jayboi___10:

"God save u say no be for Man U stadium u snap i for unfollow u straight ."

itz_ingz6:

"Trapping in a Trapstar jacket on for Arsenal to be Trapped out of the competition ❤️."

westsydenm231:

"Na to throw show for emirate oooo…. U no kuku get Mate."

