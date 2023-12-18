Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has caused a major stir on social media after spilling interesting details about his time living in Davido’s house

According to the Majesty crooner, he had just finished taking his bath in the DMW boss’ house when ‘juju’ fell out of the jacket he wanted to wear

The video raised a lot of mixed feelings from netizens with many of them wondering if all was well between him and Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi, has spilled messy details on his time living in Davido’s house.

The music star was a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast when he explained how he discovered the ‘juju’ that was placed in his jacket.

Drama as Peruzzi says 'juju' fell from his jacket in Davido's house. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes, @Davido

According to the Majesty crooner, on one particular evening in Davido’s house, at around 6pm, he went upstairs to take a shower and proceeded to get clothes to wear from his wardrobe.

Peruzzi said he had already worn his shirt and pants when he felt the urge to pick a particular jacket, which he did. However, just as he was trying to put his hand inside the jacket, something dropped on the floor and he discovered that it was ‘jazz’ that had been tied up.

He said:

“One evening, like 6pm, just took a shower and go and meet men dem back downstairs , because I was chilling there before I went back upstairs in David’s house while I was still living there, and then I’m done taking the shower, I go to my wardrobe to get my clothes and I wear my shirt, I wear my pants and one particular jacket was pulling me say ‘wear me, wear me’, it was sha calling me. So I carry am, put my hand inside make I wear am, something just dropped and I looked and it was jazz that was tied up, better juju in my room, jacket that just came from the laundry. ”

See the video below:

Reactions as Peruzzi recounts how jazz fell from his jacket in Davido’s house

Peruzzi’s narration caused a huge stir on social media with many netizens wondering if all was well between him and Davido. A few others however encouraged him to speak up. Read some of their comments below:

unbergy:

“This is the problem.....Nigerians ? The way we give narratives to people's experience...them say Mohbad no talk...some say he talk but Nigerians no pay attention. If this guy no talk . God forbid something happens to him them see juju for him body...Nigerians go say why him no talk ....He come out talk...Una say him career don die na why he dey lie. ...Hmmmm.”

the_mummy_jasmine_:

“Ah! So they have issues???? I thought they were cool o. May God not let us divulge our secrets to people that’ll turn into talking machines after we fall out with them.”

tracy.paris1:

“As we don almost forget am na e say make e remind us say e still dey baba gats trend as e music no trend again.”

nataleeti35:

“Hmmmmm trying to resurrect his dead career.”

danerobaby:

“Men speak out it’s a problem, them keep quiet it’s another problem, let men breath ‍♂️.”

methuselah_08:

“Una dey compete on who go be David favorite hmmmm.”

dj_osax__:

“No be small thing podcast go cause for we country .”

theunusual.tv:

“Wait him and davido dey beef?”

wellloved01:

“He should’ve asked the laundry man.”

baba.tgwhite:

“Why is he saying this now? Is he trying to tell us something?”

chinwe_peters001:

“This one don Dey carry talk.”

_ononenyi_22:

“So Wetin u Dey try tell us.”

Okm_herbal:

“Probably has a new song to release and wants to gain attention first.”

saint_autos_:

“@emperorr_mp see who Davido Dey roll with……..”

tesy2k:

“Una don start una una talk talk.”

wowaccessorries:

“No worry, na for protection.”

oshama2014:

“Sounds like bad blood.”

targetchidi:

“Nah Mor Oga put am.”

lindaberry222:

“Una wan start wetin una no go finish ‍‍‍‍‍‍.”

iam_atem:

“Why is He doing this? Why is he acting like a bitter ex who has failed to move on ? He should know that these words will haunt him forever.”

Source: Legit.ng