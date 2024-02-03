Simi and her daughter Adejare have warmed hearts with a conversation they had on social media

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko better known as Simi and her daughter Adejare have engaged in a conversation that was sighted online.

In the video, Simi asked if she wanted to party and in response, the little girl who was once impressed with her singing voice said it was a baby she wanted.

Simi shuts daughter's request

In the recording, Simi was quick to silence her daughter who wanted a baby. She said "No they don't want a baby.

This is not the first time that the 'Duduke' crooner and her daughter would be engaging in a conversation on social media.

A few weeks ago, Simi asked Deja if she was recording a song and she requested that the little girl should sing it for her.

In response, Deja sang Kizz Daniel's song 'ODO'.

See the clip here:

Simi's daughter Deja clocks 3

Legit.ng had reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter Deja clocked three years in June last year.

Her parents rolled out the drums in celebration as they threw a lavish birthday party for their adorable daughter.

In the video shared by Simi, her family was surrounded by friends and family members with kids in a colorful ceremony.

Simi's mother stole the show with her moves on the dancefloor as netizens marveled at the simplicity of the birthday party.

Simi's daughter makes her play hide-and-seek

Legit.ng had reported that Simi had noted that she gave birth to a comedian after her daughter made her do a hide-and-seek game.

She shared videos in her Insta story as she complained that after her daughter woke up, she requested that they both play the game.

Despite her refusal, her child ensured that she forced her into the game and the exchange got netizens laughing.

