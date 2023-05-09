Upstarting Instagram influencer Gracious Brown has sparked reactions online with a recent post she made comparing herself with veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji

In the post, James Brown's sister revealed that Genevieve was a huge inspiration to her growing up, and she has ever since adopted her as her mentor and teacher

Gracious further noted that the reason she wears swimsuits today is because of the veteran Nollywood star

Gracious Brown, an upstarting Instagram influencer and sister to controversial crossdresser James Brown, has stirred the emotions of many Nollywood fans with some comparisons she made of herself with veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji.

The young IG influencer had written in a post shared on her page that Genevieve Nnaji had the biggest influence on her as a child.

Source: Instagram

Gracious also noted that growing up, she watched a lot of Genevieve Nnaji's movies, and she has been a huge help to her budding career.

James' sister described Nnaji as her mentor, teacher and the sole reason she wears a swimsuit. She went on to even promise the veteran actress to always wear the maillot in a proper way because of her.

See Gracious Brown's post revealing Genevieve Nnaji as her mentor:

See how netizens reacted to James Brown's sister's post about Nnaji

@lovely1st__:

"I can't wear pant and bra and post, my mama for don divorce me since lol."

@official_karo_karo:

"Who Dey snap you self."

@dordorbby:

"Delete d 3rd slide..spoilt everything."

@big4al_01:

"No different from ur yansh and your face."

@brea.nnajones:

"3rd slide. See her fallen brest."

@shollystar858:

"Which career if I may ask? Una just too funny for this app ."

@_vee619:

"I'm so glad she did not open her mouth in d picture.. my screen for just crack."

@skillful_tailor:

"Shut up!!!! Na James brown be your mentor."

@avic_hair_galleria:

"Genevieve de naeked like dis???

@the_xtiana:

"Which career pls?"

@iam_sunnygreatz:

"You mirror must be a broken shaaaaaa."

@lawd_preeze:

"I won't talk again, but e b like say the mirror wey dey James house, e don break."

