Cubana Chiefpriest has locked horns with a troll on social media after he made a post on the importance of spending money

He had stated that it wasn't enough to make money but one should learn how to spend it instead of keeping it in the bank

The troll who saw the post noted that the businessman doesn't know more than money as he doesn't have manners and education

Billionaire nightlife businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest has engaged a man known as Certified_king8 in an argument that led to an exchange of words on social media.

Cubana Chief priest had posted a fun fact about money and style. He said those who have money but don't have style are on the same level as those who don't have money. He also noted that it was not enough to have money but one must learn how to spend it.

The troll who was not happy with the quote reacted and accused Okechukwu, a Rolls Royce owner of not knowing more than money.

Troll says Cubana Chief priest isn't educated

The man further accused Cubana chief priest of not having education and manners. He went ahead to call him a mad man.

In response to the call out, Cubana Chief priest said the man was a dog.

Cubana Chiefpriest talks about the future

In his short quote, the businessman who bought a jeep for his wife noted that tomorrow was never guaranteed, so, it was better to enjoy life today with the money one makes.

He also gave his famous quote " Money na water".

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the exchange a troll had with the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@kkcosmetics_and_spa:

"Intellect yes, manners yes, but can you use all that to eat???? I feel like people get upset when someone else's lifestyle is better than theirs even though they secretly covet it."

@ms__suleiman:

"Nwa bingo" is all he could say because he can't proof him wrong."

@opendoor114:

"Baba deleted the post truth is bitter."

@rico_bante:

"But the guy didn't lie though."

@iam___naffy:

"What’s that last slide."

@ehidiahmen_okojie:

"Bitter truth though! The young man didn't lie."

@marvy.225:

"Truth is bitter."

@benybentz:

"The guy na lie sha... He is only talking about how to spend money instead of showing people how to make money."

@ruth.lesss_:

"This insult wields double meaning Baby Bingo or child of a bingo. God Abeg."

@kim_berlyfox:

"I mean that fan didn’t lie, this guy is extremely empty that the only thing he has is money."

