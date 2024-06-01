A Nigerian lady who had been assigned to a remote village for her service shared her observations, quickly capturing attention online

In the video, she showcased the houses constructed in the village along with its overgrown, intimidating roads

Visibly distressed, she expressed that there was little she could do there apart from farming

A Nigerian lady assigned to a secluded village for her NYSC service recently shared a video that quickly went viral online.

Her detailed account provided a vivid glimpse into the remote area she was sent to.

Lady corper shows where she was posted. Photo credit: @beatricedaniels0

Source: TikTok

In the video, she carefully documented the village, starting with its modest houses. These homes, made from basic materials, stood in stark contrast to the more developed areas she was likely used to.

The roads, which she highlighted next, were particularly striking. Overgrown with thick bushes, they seemed almost untouched by modern machinery, creating an eerie and somewhat foreboding atmosphere.

She mentioned that the village offered little in terms of activities or opportunities, and farming appeared to be the sole option available to her, as shown by @beatricedaniels0.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hermosa said:

“Na that your nysc polo make them carry you go there.”

Zamora wrote:

“Is his nysc polo for me?? Lolzzzzz.”

User8393993 comment:

“I hope the place is safe,which state?God be with you.”

Hayatu:

“A place to make money.”

Patrick:

“Omo which state is this bikonu.”

Beatrice Daniels:

“Enugu o.”

Adunola eG466:

“Your nysc polo self don turn to farmer own.”

Amarachi okorie:

“This place come resemble NCCF family house Ezeagu.”

QueenB:

“I bin think say na only NYSC give crop polo.”

JulietAkpabio:

“I will serve Nigeria with all my strengths see them.”

Female corper cries out over location

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a disappointed corper has lamented bitterly over the location NYSC posted her to for her one-year mandatory national service.

@diwas_beauty_hair expressed worry, saying she doesn't know how she would survive there.

The corper appeared to be in a bus when she recorded her NYSC LGA of deployment, owing to the fast-paced nature of her video.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady who had requested a direct posting through the NYSC programme shared her unexpected assignment to Taraba State, which was not her preferred location.

Source: Legit.ng