Joy Ojo, a celebrated Nigerian boxer with a collection of four gold medals, recently shared her elation in a viral interview conducted in her home country.

She spoke of her ambition to join the ranks of Olympic athletes and her readiness to pursue international opportunities to advance her prowess in the ring.

Nigerian lady speaks with Egungun. Photo credit: @egungun, Joy Ojo

Source: TikTok

In a spontaneous display of her boxing skills, she impressed the interviewer, who rewarded her with a generous sum of N100,000, as shown by @_egungunn.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ewumoney1 said:

“If dis one wake up for midnight and ask is husband who’s Vivian.”

Afolayan wrote:

“All dis shishishishishi no concern me, I go just wipe am 2by2 , she go gentle straight up.”

Ògbá Corper commented:

“Make my babe no gree cook for house, make i Dey fear to talk.”

Ayomide also commented:

“Ojo no worry na you be boyfriend .. I go be the girlfriend … baby semo or rice.”

Klassic-Khassy01:

“I love this, you can see the passion for the game in her eyes.”

Nickrado:

“That shi shi sound nah what dey give her inner happiness.”

Celebrate_good_times:

“Dis one na correct wife material......submis'sive, obedient and apologetic!”

Muller zapp:

“Na be her boyfriend before but she don blind one of my eyes with punch.”

Eze Godswill:

“Why is no one talking about this design of trousers and short egungun day wear.”

Source: Legit.ng