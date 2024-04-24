A viral TikTok video highlighted the close relationship between a school’s course representative and their assistant, capturing their harmonious interactions and shared moments of joy

The pair’s camaraderie was evident as they strolled together with ease, radiating a sense of deep mutual understanding and companionship

Within the classroom environment, their playful exchange further underscored the warmth and receptivity of their connection

The bond between a school’s course representative and their assistant was showcased in a video that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok.

The clip depicted the pair exhibiting a profound connection, evidenced by their joyful promenade side by side.

Course reps have uncanny relationship together. Photo credit: @panthera22_2

Source: TikTok

A subsequent segment revealed them within the classroom setting, where the female student engaged in playful antics with her male counterpart, who appeared to welcome the interaction warmly, as shown by @panthera22_2.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Arikeh adeh said:

“I be class rep also u see data assistant na werey. The boy dey always frustrating the living day out of me and d mumu no dey come school.”

Setu:

“My course reps de like fire and fuel.”

Dianacalistar:

“COUrse rep and assistant no go see this one do o.”

Cuppythetiktokstar:

“@Barbara should we try it.”

Mizpearl:

“When is d wedding please.”

Obiye:

“All those blushing una Weldon.”

Haleemah:

“They actually look alike.”

Adedeji Esther:

“Not my course reps.”

Beegold Confectioneries:

“Na so so fight me and our rep de fight.”

Jyug Mfjwumb:

“Toriå my assistant course rep.”

Rayormi:

“Where me and my course rep no wan see each other I was his assistant but na so so quarrel,he dey always frustrate me.”

Kelechi annastecia:

“It can never be me and my course rep.”

Students surprise moody class rep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that has gone viral on social media shows how some university students in Nigeria made their class representative feel special and appreciated on his birthday.

The students noticed that their class rep was not in a good mood on the day he was supposed to celebrate his new age.

They decided to do something nice for him and lift his spirits. They sang a happy birthday song for him with enthusiasm and energy, and danced for him with smiles and laughter.

Source: Legit.ng