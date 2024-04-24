A viral TikTok video showcased a young man’s spontaneous act of kindness, as he lavished a street performer with a generous sum of money, much to the delight of onlookers

His enthusiasm was infectious, and as the music resonated with him, he couldn’t help but share his joy and wealth with those around him

The scene reached its heartwarming climax when the man, amidst the melody and cheer, handed out portions of his bounty to the children present

A video captured a young man, brimming with excitement, as he generously bestowed a live singer with bundles of cash at a bustling public venue.

This heartwarming act swiftly captured the hearts of TikTok users. As the singers belted out melodies that struck a chord with him, the man’s eagerness to share his wealth was palpable.

The man dolled out cash happily. Photo credit: @user7361381924196

Source: TikTok

In a touching finale, he distributed portions of his cash to the delighted children gathered around, creating a memorable spectacle, as shown by @user7361381924196.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Boiceextus said:

“E no go pass abakiliki people l swear.”

Eze bishop wrote:

“Na so we take dey know abakiliki people.”

BlockedYou:

“Ebonyi State dun Cash Out, Amasiri to be precise.”

Alexdon:

“After dem don sell person phone O.”

User9293838:

“In Ghana cedi that Sgh in all ...pains.”

Ngwumarcel:

“Na rope una Dey use tie money.”

Leo4pf:

“You no need to tell me anything na ebonyi state people be this.”

DatSadBoy:

“E no go pass gift card boys I swear.”

G-best:

“Da money # 100 no pass 30k. Buh you try sha... e no easy. God bless you bro.”

Marsh-Mhello:

“Baba no get money to buy mints.”

Kiki:

“TessyNa you sell socks give these boys.”

David Exclusive:

“Na this boys make boyfriend jeans cost for market.”

Mr marvis:

“Omo comments sweet pass the video, funny.”

Ikukuoma:

“This one's na ebonyi state yahoo boys.”

CShugar:

“Wetin day worry una.”

