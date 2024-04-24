Kizz Daniel has shared how he started music, revealing a role popular church Winners Chapel played in his career

In a question and answer series with fans on social media platform X, Kizz Daniel expressed gratitude to a certain Uncle Abel of Winners Chapel for advising him

The Twe Twe's recent revelation about his music career has left people talking, with some netizens trying to guess who the unknown 'Uncle Abel' is

Afrobeats star Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe 'Kizz Daniel', like several Nigerian musicians, has revealed he started making music in the church.

Kizz Daniel, on Wednesday, April 24, during a question and answer series with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, further revealed a certain Uncle Abel of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winner Chapel, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, influenced him to pursue a career in music.

He tweeted:

"Thank you uncle Abel ( WINNERS CHAPEL ) for telling me to do music."

Below is another tweet from Kizz Daniel confirming he started his music in the church:

Below is an old tweet from 2019 as a Twitter user hinted at Kizz Daniel being a member of Winners Chapel

The singer, who has gone on to become a household name in the Nigerian music industry, is set to mark his 10th anniversary since his rise to fame.

Reactions as Kizz Daniel speaks on Winners Chapel's influence

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below

joyce_linda_01:

"Only God knows where Uncle Abel is like this . Trust he’d be proud of him now."

bashloaded:

"You're welcome...Nah me be uncle Abel."

iamdbull:

"Is the uncle Abel, the same Abu Abel? Cos Abu Abel too was a drummer in church for baba ara."

gold_macaulay:

"Vado no small normally."

doss_walker:

"Thank God you no sing nonsense. We for they slap uncle abbey left and right by now."

What 2Baba said about Kizz Daniel

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, 2Baba applauded Kizz Daniel for his recently released EP titled TZA.

Sharing a screenshot of Kizz Daniel's new EP, the African Queen star described his junior colleague as a genius in making music.

“I no even know wetin to talk about Kizz Daniel," he wrote in part.

