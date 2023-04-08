Singer Davido has sparked mixed reactions online after making a surprising revelation about his last project, A Better Time

According to the 30BG star, he spent a lot of money on nonsense especially as it regards clearing records, features on the project and music videos

Davido, however, maintained that he has learnt better with his latest project and has only spent about N139m to get amazing results so far

Nigerian singer Davido has gotten social media users chattering following a recent revelation made about his last studio album, A Better Time.

The singer during a recent chat with American media personality, Old Man Ebro, recounted how he spent so much money on a lot of unnecessary things.

According to Davido, some of the expenses for the last project included the clearing of songs, shooting music videos and some international features on the project. He pegged the total spend at $2m (over N930 million).

The singer, however, noted that he has learnt better with his current project and has managed to achieve more with less spending.

According to Davido, he has only spent about $300k (over N139 million) on the Timeless album and he has made a lot more profit than that.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

juzyboymaido said:

"Why did he have to sip when he said 2 million dollars."

hyke__ray said:

"Too much talk David. Somethings are better unsaid ‍♂️."

bella_jeff111 said:

"No be lie shaa the last album was nonsense true true but this new one try small but still nonsense."

sure_lah said:

"Now can we all agree the album was nonsense? Minus the Tiwa and Nikki Minaj tracks."

twinfactor34 said:

"Some of the feature on a Better Time did not click for me it is the kind of album that was basically there. This time around is a big change not too many foreign features most of the features were home based some of the songs clicked well. That’s my humble opinion."

