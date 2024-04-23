Popular Nigerian skitmaker Isaac Olayiwola aka Layi Wasabi has opened up on his skitmaking costume

The 22-year-old who is known for his funny lawyer skits explained how he came by the outdated suits and shoes he uses in his video

Layi’s disclosure about wearing his grandfather’s old clothes in his skits sparked a series of reactions online

Top Nigerian skitmaker Layi Wasabi has given his many fans an insight into how he came about his costumes.

The much-loved humour merchant recently had an interview with BBC Pidgin where he explained some things about his craft including his choice of outfits.

Fans react as Layi Wasabi explains how he got his suits.

Source: Instagram

According to the 22-year-old skitmaker who is also a Law graduate, most of the suits he wears to play his D’Law character belonged to his grandfather and they were passed on to him.

Not stopping there, he added that the shoe also belonged to his granddad and should be around 20 years old. Layi explained that the suits were about 30 years old.

In his words:

“It’s funny how the suits I normally wear to play D’Law belonged to my grandfather, he passed them down to me and the suit is older than me. As you’re looking at that suit, I have about five more with different colours. It was just me ransacking his wardrobe and seeing old things, even the shoe. I think the shoe is still a bit more recent, it would be close to 20 years old. At least I’m older than the shoe but the suit is older than me, it’s nearly 30 years.”

Fans react to Layi’s video

Layi Wasabi’s disclosure about wearing his grandfather’s suits in his video raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

__sharonayy:

“Apart from the fact that layi is good, can we acknowledge the fact that his grandpa bought original suitss, because 30 years??”

nini_ams_:

“I love Layi’s content , I’m always in the rush to watch them ❤️.”

cisca_shoesandbags1:

“My favorite skit maker.”

iamdamilolaamusa:

“The only yanch free content creator in Nigeria .”

Dankemafeng:

“He don even pierce ear .”

_simplyrebee:

“The Law!!!!! Well done Layi!”

ca17__xh:

“Layi don pierce ear.”

pokih_nwannem:

“The only content creator in Nigeria other na yahoo boys.”

Layi Wasabi shares his feelings for Ayra Starr

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in an interview, Layi Wasabi talked about the people he admires in the industry.

The list included actor Jim Iyke, comedian Basketmouth, and singer Ayra Starr.

On Ayra, the skit maker revealed that she looks at him in a way that he likes on Instagram. He added that he had never met her.

