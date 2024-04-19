After Spending 27 Years in Europe, Nigerian Man without Wife and Children Shares His Experience
- A Nigerian man, after spending 27 years in Europe, opened up about his personal life, revealing that despite being over 50, he has yet to start a family
- He shared his solitude with another individual, confiding his lack of children and a partner after many years in Italy
- Undeterred by his circumstances, he remains hopeful about the future, believing firmly in the possibility of marriage and the power of faith to make all things possible
A Nigerian man, who had resided in Europe for a span of 27 years, recounted his life’s journey to a fellow acquaintance.
He revealed that, despite surpassing the age of 50, he remained without a spouse or offspring.
Looking ahead, he expressed his aspirations to wed in the forthcoming future, holding firm to the belief that with God, all things are attainable, as shown by @italiandavido.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Morewayz00 said:
“This one just Dey encourage himself.”
Tiredmomskincare wrote:
“This is a pure representation of what living abroad does to your mental health!! If you know you know!”
Smaggi commented:
"Oga rest u can't find a wife anymore it's over!”
Nasam wise:
“Hw he motivates him self is what is killing him i swear.”
Twins b:
“No problem i know they will come for but I want to marry him as long as me no cheating ism 37.”
Okeke Chris:
“Tell that man to wake up from dream.”
BiqZeel:
“This is where 50/50 will take Canada guys.”
Precious Okafor85:
“That's how my cousin sister marry on 58 years Italian burger expecting Regina lifestyle.”
Finatunga:
“300he played too much and now his running out of time.”
BobbycundaGh:
“I like Dis man.. he motivates himself.”
Sandra Peter:
“Oga go your village go marry time don go.”
Kj:
“32 years no kids no wife nothing then I am still young.”
Man returns to wife in Nigeria after 5 years
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man pulled a surprise on his wife as he returned to Nigeria after five years abroad.
The woman was overjoyed as her husband came home with armed police escorts.
Sharing a clip from their reunion, the woman, @meritdon, revealed that she was three months pregnant when her husband left the country.
Source: Legit.ng