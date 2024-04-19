A Nigerian man, after spending 27 years in Europe, opened up about his personal life, revealing that despite being over 50, he has yet to start a family

He shared his solitude with another individual, confiding his lack of children and a partner after many years in Italy

Undeterred by his circumstances, he remains hopeful about the future, believing firmly in the possibility of marriage and the power of faith to make all things possible

A Nigerian man, who had resided in Europe for a span of 27 years, recounted his life’s journey to a fellow acquaintance.

He revealed that, despite surpassing the age of 50, he remained without a spouse or offspring.

Man opens up about his life.

Source: TikTok

Looking ahead, he expressed his aspirations to wed in the forthcoming future, holding firm to the belief that with God, all things are attainable, as shown by @italiandavido.

Morewayz00 said:

“This one just Dey encourage himself.”

Tiredmomskincare wrote:

“This is a pure representation of what living abroad does to your mental health!! If you know you know!”

Smaggi commented:

"Oga rest u can't find a wife anymore it's over!”

Nasam wise:

“Hw he motivates him self is what is killing him i swear.”

Twins b:

“No problem i know they will come for but I want to marry him as long as me no cheating ism 37.”

Okeke Chris:

“Tell that man to wake up from dream.”

BiqZeel:

“This is where 50/50 will take Canada guys.”

Precious Okafor85:

“That's how my cousin sister marry on 58 years Italian burger expecting Regina lifestyle.”

Finatunga:

“300he played too much and now his running out of time.”

BobbycundaGh:

“I like Dis man.. he motivates himself.”

Sandra Peter:

“Oga go your village go marry time don go.”

Kj:

“32 years no kids no wife nothing then I am still young.”

