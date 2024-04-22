A video of some chairs being donated to the Nigerian correctional services, Kirikiri in Lagos, by the incarcerated crossdresser Bobrisky stirs reactions online

Days after Bobrisky was charged to court by the EFCC and was sentenced for the abuse of the naira, Bob sways emotions as he shows his philanthropic nature in prison

Clips of the chairs labelled with Bobrisky's name being donated to the Lagos correctional services for visitors have gone viral

Famous Nigerian crossdresser and lifestyle influencer Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, recently stirred emotions online as reports of some of his activities in prison leaked online.

After barely 12 days in prison and a week in Kirikiri, a video of a bunch of chairs arriving at the Nigerian correctional facility labelled with Bobrisky's name has emerged online.

Nigerians react as video of chairs donated to the Nigerian correctional services by Bobrisky goes viral. Photo credit: @bobrisky/@deyola_a

Source: Instagram

The chairs were allegedly donated to the Nigerian correctional facility by the controversial crossdresser.

According to the report making the rounds about Bob's donation, the chairs are meant for the prison's visiting area.

See the trending video:

Netizens react as Bobrisky gives Kirikiri chairs

The viral has stirred emotions as netizen hail Bobrisky Okuneye for his philantrophy. Many noted that the crossdresser is naturally a good person.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@henny001_:

"Y hin no donate am before na wen hin de there hin donate wen hin de comot hin go carry am comot e sure me."

@OsebiFy:

"Wait o. It seems it is enjoyment they enjoy in kirikiri o. Who is thinking what I am thinking."

@EbukaNw82866148:

"Bobrisky For President at Nigeria Correctional Service outlet in Kirirkiri. He'll do so well as their Presido."

@temi_rossie_:

"Now they’ll have to reduce her jail time for this bountiful contribution."

@da_tesleem:

"He did not let hate cloud his judgement . Nice one."

@BaeYechi:

"From prison Nawa oo, him don repent sharply I cant wait to see the new Bob."

@Z33ZAH:

"I no understand. Person dey prison still donate chairs for the prison."

@dharmmy_:

"Better prison alminus."

