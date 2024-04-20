A video posted by veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo as he gives a review of the newly improved 3rd Mainland has sparked reactions online

Kanayo O Kanayo spoke about the improved state of the recently reopened 3rd Mainland bridge and was full of praises for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He lamented the pains Nigerians who used to ply the road in the past had to endure for years when constant repairs were always done on it

A recent video of veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo, aka KOK, hailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, Kanayo O Kanayo hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the fantastic new state of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Veteran movie star Kanayo O Kanayo takes to IG to hail President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @kanayookanayo/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

He noted that the 3rd Mainland Bridge has never been in a better condition for all the years he has lived in Lagos.

KOK hailed the president for the fantastic job done to repair the bridge and put it in good condition. He also thanked President Tinubu for saving Nigerians from the tri-monthly repairs that always made FG shut down the bridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch KOK's viral video below:

Netizens react to Kanayo O Kanayo's video

Kanayo O Kanayo's video surprised many because he has been an ardent critic of the president.

Legit.ng recalls reporting during the 2023 election how KOK declared his support for Labour Party candidate, former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

See some of the comments that trailed KOK's remarks about President Tinubu:

@EbisikeIj:

"Who no like better thing?"

@@NoNonsensezone:

"Lol he celebrates !! If an Igbo man shop is under the bridge he would have come out that they are attacking the Igbos."

@onelifetown:

"When you see something say something. The good road is not only for people who voted APC."

@PsksNald:

"Let’s go and put it inside show glass."

@kingkhone4real:

"Alex Otti is working."

@Tioluwalope0:

"Using phone while driving, an offense. Serve k.o.k his bills pls."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

Source: Legit.ng