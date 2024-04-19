A Nigerian lady has created a massive stir on social media with a video of herself bashing famous clergyman Pastor David Ibiyeomie

The young woman's video was stirred by some comments shared by Pastor Ibiyeomie during his recent Sunday sermon

Pastor Ibiyeomie, during his sermon, spoke about tithes and offerings and how much his church members should give for each from their earnings

A video of a Nigerian lady calling out famous Port Harcourt base clergyman, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The lady, identified as Onyinyechi Blossom, slammed pastor Ibiyeomie for his recent preachings about tithes and offerings.

A video of a Nigerian lady who called out Pastor Ibiyeomie for demanding 20% of his congregation's income as an offering goes viral. Photo credit: @onyinyechi_blossom/@david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Blossom posted a video of Pastor Ibiyeomie speaking, telling his congregation how much from their annual income they should give to the church as an offering.

According to Pastor Ibiyeomie, the amount members of his congregation should give to the church as their monthly offering should be at least 20% of their salaries.

During the viral sermon, Pastor Ibiyeomie also noted that the number of members of his church who should give as an offering should be more than what they offer as a tithe.

Onyinyechi reacts to Pastor Ibiyeomie's comment

After the clip of Pastor Ibiyeomie talking about tithes and offerings went viral, a Nigerian TikToker responded to the video.

In her response video, Onyinyechi slammed Pastor Ibiyeomie as an evil person cloaked in a cleric's garment.

She further noted that the clergyman is wicked and doesn't have a conscience. Blossom slammed the clergyman, querying how an average Nigerian who doesn't earn much wants to survive if he gives 30% of his income away as tithe and offering.

This isn't the first time Pastor Ibiyeomie would stir conversations online with his preachings. Legit.ng recalls reporting when he spoke about poor people and how their phones ring in church.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reaction trail lady's video slamming Pastor Ibiyeomie

Here are some of the comments that trailed the lady's video slamming Pastor Ibiyeomie's video:

@major_medlynn:

"Rest !!! He’s not forcing you madam cloutina busybody!!!"

@kiitfoundation:

"We all have our beliefs; everyone should be allowed to do what works for them."

@iamgold_24k:

"The mindset of Nigerians is truly unique and disheartening. Is it then suggested that she remain silent? To those urging others to mind their own business, who is compelling you to intervene? Pastors employ police force yen yen yen! This mentality is why we passively accept all government hikes. Pls step aside and let the woman voice her concerns."

@cyril_unusual:

"The earlier you know that most pastors use psychology to steal from their members, the better."

@fashalbosmanship:

"He gives 20% of all their 10% back to himself and encourage then to give 20% more Nigeria my country."

@otiogechukwu:

"Don't mind them, you will still see people defending them."

@scarlet_red07:

"I'm a member of his church and we're not complaining."

@gbemify:

"If this isn't greed and manipulation... I dunno what it is."

@switberi:

"Did he force the money come out of your pocket madame????? Better go and make your hair before you come on life to pick on Pastors."

@queenetademola:

"They’re not preaching the gospel anymore what they preach about now is money may God almighty forgives all of us may he lead our path amen."

@holymarytv:

"Madam he never forced anybody to bring the money,so I will advice you Don't put your mouth on issues that doesn't concern you. Mind your business okay."

Pastor Ibiyeomie talks about money and marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pastor Ibiyeomie spoke about his wife and how much he gives her monthly as allowance.

The clergyman revealed this during one of his Sunday sermons where he advised married woman on how to spend the money given to them by their husbands.

Source: Legit.ng