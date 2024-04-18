Hours after being granted bail, Nigerian celebrity nightclub owner Cubana Chiefpriest threw himself a party to celebrate

Chiefpriest was sighted in a viral clip from the party hanging out with Super Eagles legends JJ Okocha and Joseph Yobo

In the trending video, Cubana Chiefpriest was heard singing, "Today is a day of joy" while grooving along as the band at the party performed

A video of Nigerian celebrity barman and nightlife king Paschal Okekechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, celebrating his recent win in court against the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sparked massive reactions online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest was dragged to court by the EFCC on crimes bordering on the abuse of the naira.

Hours after being granted bail, video of Cubana Chiefpriest hanging out with JJ Okocha and Joseph Yobo trends online.

However, he was granted an N10m bail, unlike popular crossdresser Bobrisky, who was also charged to court for the same reason but was held in custody for days before he was finally sentenced to jail.

The trending video of Cubana Chiefpriest celebrating his recent win in court came hours after he was granted and was allowed to go home freely.

Chiefpriest hangs out with Okocha and Yobo

In the viral clip, Chiefpriest was seen hanging out with Super Eagles legends JJ Okocha and Joseph Yobo.

The nightlife boss got people talking after he was heard singing "Today is the day of joy" in the trending clip as he celebrated his win small win against the EFCC.

Watch the trending clip below:

Netizens react to video of Chiefpriest partying

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@camasultra006:

"EFCC best client of the month April, celebrate grace."

@protuspolo:

"Please nobody should quote money na water here. Make Una no go implicate our man."

@ambassador213:

"A DAY OF JOY FOR MY BROTHERS."

@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"God will continue to Shame your enemies ..MONEY NA WATER."

@blesskid0:

"Money na water celebrity lifestyle for a reason."

@litelivemedia.com_blog:

"Na today you remember church abi...."

@lilyboldandbeautiful:

"Banana island neighbors came together this evening."

@imjoe1787:

"But why don't you use @mrfunny1_ as your lawyer."

@cable__dmw_:

"If no be EFCC issue my guy go don carry money come out."

@ogo_ekiti:

"Congratulations,,I beg change ur doings to dollars spray in naija ooo."

@benzarinze_nz:

"Are Igbo men a joke to you??"

@eefcharities:

"Like this CP of a guy . No dulling."

