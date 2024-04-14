A Nigerian man’s heartfelt declaration of affection for Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie became an online sensation after he shared a video of his emotional confession

He revealed his crush on the footballer in the video, elaborating on his feelings for her with a candidness that resonated with viewers

Alozie, touched by the man’s words, expressed her gratitude for the admiration, a response that defied the man’s expectations

The man confessed his love. Photo credit: @waskiddle123

Source: TikTok

The esteemed Super Falcons player acknowledged the praise, stating that the kind remarks from a fan were greatly appreciated, a reaction that took the man by surprise, as shared by @waskidle123.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oche Soulitz said:

“Salo no hear this English ooh.”

Hardeywhuyi wrote:

“Why Salo silent?”

Garnachoo commented:

“Please post the continuation.”

lbukun11241:

“If salo speak this type of English make l bend.”

Ayo:

“Saloo no fit contribute.”

Benzene:

“Salo no fit put mouth fr this kind conversation.”

Rob:

“Alozie wey be lez.”

Dion:

“The girl rude.”

Mood Vibe TV:

“Shenking.”

Alozie opens up on her call up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian footballer, Michelle Alozie, narrated her experience of being called up to the Nigerian national team.

In a video, she revealed that a match was scheduled to take place in the U.S., but visa complications arose for some of the initially chosen squad members.

Consequently, Alozie was approached to join the team for the match, leading to her becoming a consistent member of the Nigerian Super Falcons as shared on @womensgamemib.

Michelle Alozie takes selfies

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Michelle Chinwendu Alozie thrilled football fans after the Nigerian women's team win against Cameroon by taking selfies with their phones.

The Houston Dash forward, who rocked a crop singlet, approached the metal fence where fans gathered and had a lovely moment with them.

One after the other, she collected their phones and took a selfie with a smile. The excited fans received their phones with joy as they hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng