Top Nigerian singer Asake’s much-anticipated concert in Canada has made headlines for controversial reasons

A video from the event went viral, showing security at the concert bundling out the singer’s lookalike fan

The violent way the fan was handled before being taken away from the concert sparked outrage on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Ololade Ahmed's Canada concert is in the news following the way security treated a fan.

The YBNL music star, popularly known as Asake, had his much-anticipated show in Canada on April 12, 2024, and fans turned up for him in droves.

An Asake lookalike fan got thrown out of the singer's Canada show. Photos: @asakenewz

Source: Instagram

However, one fan had a terrible experience, as captured in a video making the rounds online. In a clip posted on Instagram by @Wahalanetwork and spotted by Legit.ng, the lookalike fan was seen being bundled out of the concert.

In the video, about three security guards surrounded the Asake-lookalike fan, with one of them grabbing him by the neck while pushing him out of the concert area. The events that led to the drama were not disclosed.

See the disturbing video below:

Netizens react to Asake-lookalike fan’s ordeal

The video of Asake’s look-alike fan being rough-handled at the singer’s concert in Canada sparked a series of heated reactions on social media. While some netizens wondered what must have caused the security guards to act that way, others advised the fan to sue.

Read some of their comments below:

Doubuzofficial:

“File that case bro and submit just this clip as an evidence then relax and watch your money pile up.”

man_like_bobo_:

“God abeg ooo ‍♂️ I’m sorry for stress my guy.”

paiton.eth:

“Dem wan comot hin head Since nah head he use resemble Asake.”

festuseke:

“Na to sue d security agency and Asake ooh… na crime say I resemble Asake ?? See me see wahala ooh.”

goodies_milaye411:

“Why them dey press him neck na.”

boi_magi_official:

“Why dem go do the guy like that nah?”

r43ur84n:

“(1) he got ticket to the show not to the stage. (2) they must have been warning him.”

br33zy.z:

“Time to cash out ejeh.”

Adams__gold:

“Them wan kill! am.”

Wickedbwoyy:

“Bro didn’t want to lose them shades.”

iammarvelphotos:

“To look like person now na crime for the country. Who be that girl way dey shout take him out of the building.”

thecuteemmygh:

“Omo see as they wan break he neck.”

promzy_1123:

“What did he do to deserve this kind of ill-treatment.”

Pastor shares prophecy about Asake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian preacher, Pastor Gideon, sparked massive reactions online after a video of him making a prophecy about Asake went viral.

During one of his recent sermons, Pastor Gideon called out Asake, noting that he saw a vision about the singer stopping his music career to become a cleric.

According to Gideon, Asake will cut his hair and take up his life calling as a pastor. He also stated that when Asake becomes a pastor, he will be one of the greatest of his time.

Source: Legit.ng