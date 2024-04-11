A Nigerian lady shared a video online showcasing the amicable relationship she maintains with her husband’s first wife, defying the stereotypical discord often expected in polygamous households

The clip, which quickly resonated with viewers, depicted the two women comfortably seated together in a car, capturing a candid moment of them smiling broadly, symbolizing the warmth and understanding between them

This rare glimpse into their lives not only challenged societal norms but also sparked a broader dialogue on the dynamics of modern family structures

A Nigerian lady captured a heartwarming encounter with her spouse’s initial wife while seated in a vehicle, a moment that swiftly captivated the online audience.

The clip revealed the younger lady recounting her harmonious bond with the senior wife, challenging common expectations.

Lady excited as she drives with first wife. Photo credit: @ade_wunmi24

Source: TikTok

Second wife drives with first wife

She illustrated their ease around one another by filming their shared moments, both beaming with joy.

This display of unity and friendship in a polygamous marriage garnered significant attention and sparked conversations as shared on @ade_wunmi24.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ibliverpool said:

“Nah d husband i dey pity, only yoruba people will understand.”

Odunjo Oluwatoyin wrote:

“Did you see the lyale smile?”

Movad0 commented:

“lyale no get joy ooh.”

Ajayigabriel5129 also commented:

“That man life Dey on danger zone.”

Francakingosawaru:

“Can I come n join u people?”

Onaopepo:

“If women join hands together on one man sope otilor. Escape o Odi ojo Ale before you know the results.”

Alpha_Senpai:

“Lowkey d iyale no dey happy.”

Mutiu Okunlola:

“Money is the key.”

Shobiye of Africa:

“The husband go sign Paul Pogba and Andre Onana.”

Former student now husband's second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Fatima Yusuf Nuhu, had nothing but kind words for her husband as he married her former student as a second wife.

The woman shared her husband's wedding IV, inviting people to grace the December 2 occasion.

In another Facebook post on Sunday, December 3, the businesswoman opened up that she got to know about the wedding a week before it happened and commended her husband for being open about it.

Source: Legit.ng