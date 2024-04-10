Bobrisky has remained in detention following his arrest by the anti-graft body EFCC a few days ago

An eagle-eyed netizen has, however, spotted some changes in Bobrisky's appearance as he remains in EFCC custody

The netizen who shared photos as proof claimed the crossdresser was already growing beards

Popular internet personality and crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky's appearance, has stirred reactions online after an eagle-eye netizen claimed he was already growing beards.

Recall that Bobrisky, who was arrested for Naira abuse and mutilation, had been convicted and remanded in EFCC's custody.

Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Fayose had stated that the crossdresser, Bobrisky, would spend his Salah behind bars.

It, however, looks like nature was already taking its toils on Bobrisky, who appears not to have access to his cosmetics.

Speaking on the crossdresser's appearance, a netizen wrote:

“Bobrisky is growing beards inside EFCC custody, you can't cheat nature."

See the viral post below:

Netizens react to claims about Bobrisky's appearance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post read them below:

official_p_phaid:

"Factory reset."

lisa_osarobe:

"So them do am makeup for custody."

hajia_nana_muhammed:

"From mummy of Lagos to daddy of Lago."

justnevaehwilliams

"Bob didn’t know efcc custody will be risky for him button."

slimstar.001:

"They have bring out the man in her."

josh_bullions:

"Be strong sis na man you be."

an_na_bella11:

"Bobrisky commited an offense but na idris Dey suff£r am. Release idris and leave bobrisky there."

endylight1:

"Bob Stay strong, Na man you be."

official9iceprince:

"I don hear bob side of the story. Wetin VDM do no good."

unizikcampus:

"Leave shim alone."

dominic_nails:

"He went in as a woman but she will be coming out as a man… restored to factory settings."

legitejaypee:

"The brotherhood in him is coming out."

Prophet's message to Bobrisky trends

Legit. ng had reported that Bright the Seer made headlines after Bobrisky was arrested.

The crossdresser had been arrested by EFCC for Naira abuse and mutilation.

Shortly after his arrest, a video of the prophecy that was made about him a few ago resurfaced.

