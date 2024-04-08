Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently visited her mother Rita’s home

The billionaire’s wife couldn’t hide her surprise after her mother made her wash plates and clothes with her hands

The video of Ned Nwoko’s wife doing the house chores raised a series of funny comments

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, recently ignored her billionaire wife status and made her do some house chores.

The movie star who is married to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, was surprised after she was made to wash plates in her mother’s home.

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Regina was captured washing a lot of plates that had been used to serve her entourage as well as clothes with her hands.

The young actress was heard lamenting about how she couldn’t remember the last time she did such chores. Regina’s mum was spotted in the background taunting her about how she is really good at rinsing dishes.

Regina accompanied the video with a funny caption where she wondered if her mother didn’t know she was a celebrity.

She wrote:

“Pov: you visit your African mother and she makes you do the dishes after hosting your entourage. She no know sey I be celebrity”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Regina’s plate washing video

The video of Regina Daniels doing the dishes at her mother’s house amused many netizens. Many of them commended her for being humble. Read some of their comments below:

“African parent will tell you okra no they grow pass who plant ambless you.”

“She knows her worth but she is still humble ❤️.”

“Your mama born you well my dear ❤️.”

“Billionaire wife dey wash plates, African mother.”

“A whole Senator wife, haba Mummy.”

“I understand my dear, billionaire wife no dey wash plate…but u doing this for the gram anyway coz mom won’t ask you to.”

“Destiny said “ mama seems like u are really enjoying it”Gina is of the most humble human I have ever seen .”

“Even bobrisky dey drop celebrity life once he reach him late papa doormat baba dey know say him be man no she-him.”

“It’s so funny how no matter what we attain in this life, in the eyes of our parents, we are just a normal person to them. Like them nor dey regard us at all.”

“ A real African mother they’ll say okro no Dey tall pass the owner.”

“A whole our Nneamaka Nwoko 1 chaii.”

“I don fufu with my long nails on the 25th of December morning for my mum and her visitors don’t play .”

Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting the birthday post shared online by Ned Nwoko to celebrate his wife, Regina Daniels, on her 23rd birthday.

Ned Nwoko, in his post, described Regina as a truly fantastic woman whose selfless love and support have done nothing but enrich his life and those around him.

